Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By NTPM Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NTPM) Low P/S

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Household Products industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.4x, NTPM Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NTPM) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.5x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does NTPM Holdings Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, NTPM Holdings Berhad has been doing relatively well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is NTPM Holdings Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like NTPM Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 13% last year. The latest three year period has also seen a 13% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 2.3% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 10%, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why NTPM Holdings Berhad's P/S is falling short industry peers. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of NTPM Holdings Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior revenue outlook is contributing to its low P/S. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for NTPM Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

