Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Oppstar Berhad's (KLSE:OPPSTAR) P/E

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider Oppstar Berhad (KLSE:OPPSTAR) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 51.6x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Oppstar Berhad's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

View our latest analysis for Oppstar Berhad

Keen to find out how analysts think Oppstar Berhad's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Oppstar Berhad's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Oppstar Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 67% decrease to the company's bottom line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 4,733% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 25% each year during the coming three years according to the dual analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 9.4% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Oppstar Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Story continues

As we suspected, our examination of Oppstar Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. Our free balance sheet analysis for Oppstar Berhad with six simple checks will allow you to discover any risks that could be an issue.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Oppstar Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.