Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Syrah Resources Limited's (ASX:SYR) 25% Share Price Plunge

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR) shares are down a considerable 25% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. The recent drop completes a disastrous twelve months for shareholders, who are sitting on a 75% loss during that time.

Since its price has dipped substantially, Syrah Resources' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.3x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the wider Metals and Mining industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 95.6x and even P/S above 572x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

See our latest analysis for Syrah Resources

How Syrah Resources Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Syrah Resources has been relatively sluggish. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping revenue doesn't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Keen to find out how analysts think Syrah Resources' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Syrah Resources' Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as depressed as Syrah Resources' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry decidedly.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 21%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 159% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 47% per annum during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 276% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

Story continues

In light of this, it's understandable that Syrah Resources' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Syrah Resources' P/S

Shares in Syrah Resources have plummeted and its P/S has followed suit. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As expected, our analysis of Syrah Resources' analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Plus, you should also learn about this 1 warning sign we've spotted with Syrah Resources.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.