Here’s Why Investors Like Target Corporation (TGT)

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, equity markets ended the year on a high note, with the S&P 500 achieving an 11.7% increase. This brought the full-year return to 26.3%. The Fund (Class Y) returned 18.0% for the year, but had a Q4 return of 11.9%, trailing the S&P 500. The fourth quarter's strength can be attributed to the yield curve's downward shift. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund featured stocks such as Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is a general merchandise retailer. On February 1, 2024, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stock closed at $144.42 per share. The one-month return of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) was 2.61%, and its shares lost 18.30% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has a market capitalization of $66.673 billion.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund stated the following regarding Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) reported a solid third quarter with strong gross margin recovery despite slower traffic and sales. Gross margins rebounded from last year’s discounting and cost efficiencies. Same store sales were down -4.9% with traffic down -4.1%. Investors liked the strong margin recovery but will look for improving sales trends."

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 58 hedge fund portfolios held Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) at the end of third quarter which was 45 in the previous quarter.

