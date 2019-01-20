Here’s why ISS A/S’s (CPH:ISS) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we’ll look at ISS A/S (CPH:ISS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for ISS:

0.11 = ø4.0b ÷ (ø49b – ø17b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, ISS has an ROCE of 11%.

Is ISS’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that ISS’s ROCE is fairly close to the Commercial Services industry average of 11%. Separate from ISS’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.





When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for ISS.

ISS’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

ISS has total liabilities of ø17b and total assets of ø49b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 34% of its total assets. ISS has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

Our Take On ISS’s ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better.

