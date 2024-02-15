Shares of JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) are up 29.1% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday after the supply chain software platform provider announced stronger-than-expected quarterly results and impressive forward guidance.

JFrog's strategic pillars are yielding fruit

For its fourth quarter of 2023, JFrog's revenue grew 27% year over year to $97.3 million, translating to non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $0.19 per share. Analysts, on average, were only expecting earnings of $0.19 per share on revenue closer to $92.9 million.

JFrog co-founder and CEO Shlomi Ben Haim credited the company's outperformance to "solid execution" across each of its strategic pillars -- driving growth in the cloud, leveraging its complete software supply chain capabilities, and enhancing JFrog's security offerings -- as it transitions to an enterprise sales model.

Cloud revenue, in particular, soared 59% year over year during the quarter, representing 37% of JFrog's total top line (up from 30% in the same year-ago period).

What's next for JFrog shareholders?

Looking ahead the full year of 2024, JFrog issued guidance for revenue to arrive between $424 million and $428 million, which should translate to full-year adjusted earnings per share of between $0.58 and $0.60. Here again, both ranges were comfortably above analysts' consensus estimates calling for 2024 earnings of $0.52 per share on revenue closer to $422 million.

In the end, this was a straightforward quarterly beat followed by better-than-expected guidance for the coming year. And shares of JFrog are understandably rallying in response today.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JFrog. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why JFrog Stock Hopped Higher Today was originally published by The Motley Fool