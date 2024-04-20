Why Joe Biden’s real enemy is the price of oil

Jonathan Leake
6 min read
2
Joe Biden
'Nothing terrifies a sitting American president more than a surge in pump prices during an election year' - Adam Schultz/The White House

His economy is growing, he faces no criminal charges – unlike his opponent – and his fund-raising is going well.

Yet Joe Biden’s battle for re-election as President of the United States now faces a surprise new threat – the surging price of petrol.

Since the beginning of this year US “gas” prices have surged from just over $3 a gallon to $3.67 – a roughly 20pc increase.

It’s still far less than we pay in the UK – equating to about 80p per litre – but fuel prices are among the most potent of political issues in the US.

“Nothing terrifies a sitting American president more than a surge in pump prices during an election year,” Bob McNally of Rapidan Energy, a former adviser to George W Bush, told the Financial Times last month.

It is why Washington has repeatedly warned Ukraine to halt its attacks on Russian oil refineries and begged Israel not to escalate the Middle East conflict – fearing either could prompt a jump in oil prices.

Fuel is such an emotive issue because Americans tend to drive much longer distances than Britons. Pump prices are displayed far more prominently along US highways and often viewed as a proxy for the nation’s economic health.

Whenever fuel prices go down, Biden likes to shout about it.

“Right now, the average driver in America is spending over $100 less than if gas prices had stayed at their peak,” he boasted in January, echoing a multitude of similar claims made throughout 2023.

Unsurprisingly, he has been relatively silent on the issue as prices have surged.

When his administration has broached the subject, it hasn’t gone well. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s claim on Monday that Biden had brought prices down prompted a pubic backlash.

“I would say that gas prices remain well below their peak back in 2022, I think that’s important,” she said.

“The average gas price right now is cheaper than this time last year, and that’s because of what this president has been doing over the last three years.”

Many didn’t see it that way. Road fuel inflation jumped by 3.8pc in February alone and then by 1.7pc again in March, according to US Bureau of Labor data.

The impact of those rises matters beyond just vehicle owners because the price of oil also has a powerful impact on overall inflation. Rising oil prices helped push the US inflation rate to 3.5pc for the 12 months to March.

The latest data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), suggests more rises are in store. For example, US petrol demand rose from 8.61 million to 8.66 million barrels a day last week alone – but US gasoline stocks decreased by 1.1 million barrels to 227.4m barrels.

Any further increases in demand, or a rise in global oil prices, will quickly push up pump prices.

The crucial period for petrol-based politics is yet to come. In the automotive industry, summer is known as “driving season” in the US because of the sheer number of people hitting the road to travel for holidays. It is then that the nation will feel the pressure of higher fuel prices most keenly.

For Biden, the prospects of prices stabilising seem slim.

“Gasoline prices of $4 a gallon don’t seem far off, particularly since a geopolitical risk premium has returned to energy markets,” Dan Eberhart, chief of US oil field services company Canary, wrote in Forbes magazine this week.

“Rising tensions in the Middle East and Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s refining sector – the third largest in the world and a critical exporter of refined product – are also driving prices higher.”

It poses a significant headache for Biden, with November’s elections coming just after driving season.

“Pump prices are very important to US elections and any incumbent President will do what he can to keep prices lower,” says Ashley Kelty, research analyst for oil and gas at investment bank Panmure Gordon.

“Look at the desperate and useless effort Biden made at the midterm elections by releasing reserves from the strategic reserve.”

Biden released 180 million barrels of oil from the national Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the months leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, with little discernible impact on price.

Kelty says: “That effort failed as the White House were too stupid to realise that prices are not impacted by local moves and that the Saudis openly laughed at them whilst choking back production to push prices higher.”

The key factors driving price rises are the fundamentals of supply and demand.

Global oil demand is predicted to rise by 1.4 million barrels a day to a new all-time high of 104 million barrels per day by the end of this year, according to the IEA. It predicts oil demand will not peak until at least 2030.

In theory oil producers could keep pace with that increase in demand. However, it offers them a golden opportunity to play the market.

Suppressing supply to drive up prices is the most obvious tactic. The 12 members of Opec, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and the 10 associated members who make up Opec+, including Russia, have made good use of it.

Last month, Opec announced voluntary cuts of 2.2 million barrels a day for the second quarter of 2024. This was in addition to Russia’s decision to cut production by 471,000 barrels a day for the same period, which itself came on top of a 500,000 barrel cut in production announced in April 2023.

Some suspect Opec and Russia of manipulating oil supplies and prices to undermine Biden’s hopes of re-election but Mr McNally thinks that is unlikely.

“I don’t think Opec+ leadership plays politics with its supply policies,” he says. “The cost of inducing ruinous oil price volatility would outweigh any political gain, and that assumes leading producers [its members] share the same political objectives.”

Still, oil prices do not look like falling anytime soon.

Jorge León, senior vice-president for oil and energy research at Rystad Energy, says: “Our forecast is that oil prices will remain elevated for the rest of the year, hovering around high $80s.

“While it is impossible to envisage what will happen in the Middle East, our forecast assumes no significant escalation. But even without escalation, oil prices remain at this elevated level. This is because of the anticipated strong demand rebound during summer.”

Other analysts agree – but warn that escalating tensions between Israel and Iran are the great unknown in the equation.

For Biden, everything may depend on preventing escalating conflict in the Middle East – and escalating prices on US forecourts.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Senate passes reauthorization of key US surveillance program after midnight deadline

    After its midnight deadline, the Senate voted early Saturday to reauthorize a key U.S. surveillance law after divisions over whether the FBI should be restricted from using the program to search for Americans’ data nearly forced the statute to lapse. The legislation approved 60-34 with bipartisan support would extend for two years the program known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. It now goes to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law.

  • Traders Are Cashing Out of Markets En Masse

    (Bloomberg) -- The great market rally of 2024 looks dangerously close to unraveling as Wall Street’s once-invincible bull brigade begins to withdraw its winnings.Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money BackNigeria’s Economy, Once Africa’s Biggest, Slips to Fourth PlaceDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityWith Treasury yields breaking out, Federal Reserve hawks ascen

  • Argentina Central Bank Chief Among Top Officials Headed to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s top government officials are preparing to visit China in the next few weeks as President Javier Milei ditches his aggressive rhetoric against Beijing in a bid to deepen ties with a key trade partner.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Launches Retaliatory Strike on Iran, US Officials SayRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingThese Are the World’s Best Airports in 2024Central B

  • Tesla cuts US prices of Models Y, X, S by $2,000

    Tesla cut the U.S. prices of its Model Y, Model X and Model S vehicles by $2,000 each on Friday, days after the first-quarter deliveries of the world's most valuable automaker missed market expectations. Elon Musk's electric-vehicle (EV) maker lowered the prices for its Model Y base variant to $42,990, while the long-range and performance variants are now priced at $47,990 and $51,490, respectively, according to its website. Tesla North America also said in a post on X said it would end its referral program benefits in all markets after April 30.

  • China slaps anti-dumping levy on import of a US chemical amid rising trade tensions

    China on Friday slapped a levy on imports of an acid from the United States widely used in food, feed, pesticides and medical fields, amid heightened tensions with Washington over bilateral trade. From Saturday, imports of propionic acid from the United States will be subject to a levy of 43.5%, the Ministry Of Commerce said in a statement, after a July investigation found the Chinese domestic propionic acid industry was "materially damaged."

  • The Former Congressman in the Hot Seat at Trump’s Truth Social

    Devin Nunes is running a tiny, money-losing, slow-growing social-media company that just went public. The looming question: What if the app’s most important user—and biggest investor—wants to sell?

  • Heavy Oil From Trudeau’s New Pipeline Is Headed for California

    (Bloomberg) -- Valero Energy Corp. and Chevron Corp. are buying oil shipped through Canada’s newly expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline system for their California refineries, according to people familiar with the shipments, a sign that US West Coast may become a significant market for oil-sands crude.Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money BackNigeria’s Economy, Once Africa’s Big

  • Oil Markets Are on Edge Over Iran and Venezuela Sanctions. What Comes Next.

    Oil prices have been rising in recent weeks, but they’d probably be significantly higher were it not for production from two countries that have dicey relationships with the U.S.—Venezuela and Iran. New political developments, however, might curb some of those supplies, potentially causing oil and gasoline prices to climb further. International crude oil prices are up 13% this year, to $87.29 per barrel.

  • Donald Trump Lost $1 Million In Crypto In The Last 7 Days: Will He Sell?

    While presidential candidate Donald Trump is known for numerous things, few would say that crypto is at the top of that list. Trump's dealings with crypto have largely flown under the radar compared to other events surrounding the former president. However, Trump's crypto portfolio has been discovered, allowing for an unparalleled look into his crypto holdings. Don't Miss: If you invested $100 in DOGE when Elon Musk first tweeted about it in 2019, here’s how much you’d have today. Bitcoin has ju

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain From the Prospering Industry

    Since midstream operations have lower exposure to volatility in commodity prices, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB), MPLX and Ultrapar (UGP) are the frontrunners in the industry.