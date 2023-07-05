Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Declined in Q1

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy underperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, in the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the strategy gained from 5 of the 11 sectors in which it was invested for the quarter. The information technology (IT) and communication services sectors were the leading contributors while health care and financials sectors detracted. Overall stock selection detracted from the performance on a relative basis while sector allocation was positive. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy highlighted stocks like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) engages in research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the healthcare sector. On July 3, 2023, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock closed at $163.35 per share. One-month return of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was 3.27%, and its shares lost 8.30% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has a market capitalization of $424.503 billion.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy made the following comment about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"The tech-dominated quarter was a headwind for both defensive and cyclical sectors, with shares of health care holdings such as UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Elevance (ELV) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) declining after a strong 2022."

