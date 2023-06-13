Why Are Journey Medical Shares Trading Higher Today

Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) announced topline data from the Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the impact of DFD-29 on the microbial flora of healthy adults.

The clinical trial also assessed the safety and tolerability of the treatment. DFD-29 is being developed for papulopustular rosacea in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY).

Rosacea is a chronic, relapsing, inflammatory skin condition commonly presenting with symptoms such as deep facial redness, acne-like inflammatory lesions, and spider veins.

The study achieved all primary objectives and noted no significant safety issues.

Treatment with DFD-29 for 16 weeks did not significantly impact the normal microbial flora and did not induce significant bacterial resistance.

Additionally, treatment with DFD-29 did not cause a significant proliferation of opportunistic organisms. The results indicate that DFD-29 can be safely used for up to 16 weeks with no significant risk of microbiota suppression or development of resistance.

The company anticipates topline data from the Phase 3 trials in June, with a New Drug Application filing subsequently expected in the second half of 2023.

Price Action: DERM shares are up 8.98% at $1.82 on the last check Tuesday.

