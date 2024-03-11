Here’s Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Performed Well in Q4

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The S&P 500 Index rose 11.7% in Q4 and 26.3% for the year. Investors became more comfortable that the U.S. Federal Reserve was done with raising interest rates, leading to a decrease of over 70 basis points in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields. The Federal Reserve’s core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index has been moderating on a year-over-year basis, easing concerns about interest rates. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund featured stocks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a financial services company. On March 8, 2024, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stock closed at $188.22 per share. One-month return of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was 7.07%, and its shares gained 43.41% of their value over the last 52 weeks. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has a market capitalization of $542.143 billion.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund stated the following regarding JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"PNC Financial and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) performed well due to more benign inflation data, which the market likely interpreted as a sign that a recession is now less likely to occur. Recall that historically speaking, banks are hyper-cyclical stocks and typically will trade lower if investors foresee a recession, because recessions tend to trigger loan losses."

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is in 18th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was held by 103 hedge fund portfolios, down from 109 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

