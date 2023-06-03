Why Jungfraubahn Holding AG (VTX:JFN) Could Be Worth Watching

Jungfraubahn Holding AG (VTX:JFN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SWX. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Jungfraubahn Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Jungfraubahn Holding Still Cheap?

Jungfraubahn Holding is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Jungfraubahn Holding’s ratio of 19.83x is above its peer average of 14.13x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Transportation industry. Furthermore, Jungfraubahn Holding’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Jungfraubahn Holding generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 88% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Jungfraubahn Holding. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in JFN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe JFN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on JFN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for JFN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

