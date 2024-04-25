Why Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Stock Is Up Today

What Happened:

Shares of beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) jumped 6.6% in the morning session after the company reported first-quarter results, which beat analysts' revenue, gross margin, and EPS expectations. That the company maintained previous full year guidance for sales and EPS growth means the operating environment and demand trends remain consistent with what the company observed about three months ago.

Overall, this quarter's results seemed fairly positive and shareholders should feel optimistic. After the initial pop the shares cooled down to $33.70, up 4.2% from previous close.

Is now the time to buy Keurig Dr Pepper? Access our full analysis report here, it's free.

What is the market telling us:

Keurig Dr Pepper's shares are not very volatile than the market average and over the last year have had only a move greater than 5%. In context of that, today's move is indicating the market considers this news meaningful, although it might not be something that would fundamentally change its perception of the business.

Keurig Dr Pepper is up 1.1% since the beginning of the year, and at $33.70 per share it is trading close to its 52-week high of $35.89 from April 2023. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Keurig Dr Pepper's shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $1,219.

