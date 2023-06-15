Here’s Why Kinsman Oak Closed its Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Kinsman Oak Capital Partners, a boutique investment firm, released its “Kinsman Oak Equity Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The investors were expecting cooler inflation data and a subsequent pause in the Fed’s rate-hiking cycle in the first quarter. Then, suddenly the market experienced multiple regional bank failures. During the quarter, equity performance experienced a distinct sector rotation towards higher beta sectors. Technology and consumer discretionary largely outperformed defensives such as healthcare and utilities. The firm is expecting near-term volatility in the market. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Kinsman Oak Capital Partners highlighted stocks like Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) develops and publishes entertainment content and services. On June 14, 2023, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) stock closed at $81.23 per share. One-month return of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was 3.89%, and its shares gained 9.87% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion.

Kinsman Oak Capital Partners made the following comment about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We closed our long position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on the last trading day of the quarter. We initiated the position in November 2021 and, despite crystalizing a gain on the investment, we are admittedly a little frustrated with how this has played out. In January 2022, Microsoft (MSFT) agreed to acquire the company for $95/share, but regulators are determined to block the transaction, and appear increasingly activist, in our opinion."

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is in 10th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 128 hedge fund portfolios held Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 129 in the previous quarter.

