Why Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX) Could Be Worth Watching

Knorr-Bremse AG (ETR:KBX) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the XTRA over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Knorr-Bremse’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Knorr-Bremse?

According to my valuation model, Knorr-Bremse seems to be fairly priced at around 0.35% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Knorr-Bremse today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €64.98, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Knorr-Bremse’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Knorr-Bremse?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Knorr-Bremse. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? KBX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on KBX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Knorr-Bremse at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Knorr-Bremse and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Knorr-Bremse, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

