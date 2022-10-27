U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,807.30
    -23.30 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,033.28
    +194.17 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,792.67
    -178.32 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.32
    +1.99 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.55
    -0.53 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.80
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.52
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9973
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    -0.0780 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1572
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2400
    -0.0310 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,268.33
    -533.62 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.07
    -7.32 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Why lasers are being used to write inside diamonds

Ben Morris - Technology of Business editor
·5 min read
September 23, 2019, Paris, lab-grown diamonds in the headquarters of the Diam-Concept company
Jewellers are under pressure to prove the origin of their diamonds

I am peering through a jeweller's eyeglass, looking for the BBC logo that has been inscribed inside a small diamond.

The inscription has been made using unique technology developed by Oxford-based Opsydia.

Its machines are the only ones on the market that can penetrate the surface of a diamond and manipulate its atoms.

The logo I am trying to find is less than half a millimetre wide. Despite instruction from Lewis Fish, head of product at Opsydia, I can't see it.

"It is very difficult," he says. "They're intentionally very fine, and it is really trained jewellers they are aimed at."

But why would anyone want to write on the inside of a diamond?

"The big thing that's happening in the industry is traceability and transparency," says Andrew Rimmer, the chief executive of Opsydia.

A diamond inscribed by an Opsydia machine
Can you see the inscription in this diamond?
BBC logo inscribed in diamond
...here it is blown up on a computer screen. The actual BBC logo inscribed in the gemstone is less than half a millimetre wide

He believes that Opsydia's technology can improve on the existing ways that diamonds are identified.

There are already systems for tracking a diamond, from when it first emerges from a mine as a rough diamond, through the cutting and polishing phase and on to the retailer.

But the process is far from perfect. Last year, Human Rights Watch (HRW) criticised jewellers, saying many could not identify the mines of origin for their diamonds.

That is important, according to HRW, because "labour rights violations, violence, and other abuses have remained a serious problem in gold and diamond mining".

More technology of business:

It is also becoming crucial for diamond sellers to be able to distinguish between those that have come from mines, known as natural diamonds, and the growing number of diamonds produced by machines, known as lab-grown diamonds.

The technology for producing lab-grown diamonds is improving all the time, and they are a fast-growing section of the market.

But natural diamonds are considerably more expensive than lab-grown gems, so it is important to have a reliable way of telling them apart.

Opsydia chief executive Andrew Rimmer
Andrew Rimmer says diamond buyers want to be confident about the origin of a gem

Mr Rimmer explains that his systems can provide that failsafe verification, by inscribing data inside the diamond - data that is impossible to remove, but does not devalue the gem in any way.

"People who are making diamond jewellery, they want to be able to show to the consumer this is a natural diamond and from an ethical source," says Mr Rimmer.

Opsydia's diamond-inscribing machine is the size of a very large photocopier. Inside is a pulsed laser that emits very short laser bursts.

Such high-powered bursts can accurately manipulate materials like diamonds and other gems at very small scales.

However, just pointing the laser at a diamond is not enough - the diamond's structure would scatter the beam.

"Diamond is about the most difficult material out of the transparent materials to process with lasers," says Mr Rimmer.

Diamond being removed from machine
Lewis Fish demonstrates how the machine works - it uses pulsed lasers to inscribe gems

Opsydia's system tunes the laser so that it can pass through the surface of the diamond, usually to a depth of about a quarter of a millimetre.

Instead of randomly bouncing around the diamond, the laser comes to a pinpoint focus to create the inscription to suit the client's need.

If the diamond needs an identification number which is invisible to anyone without powerful microscopes, then the system can alter the diamond at the molecular level.

However, if a jeweller wants its logo to be visible then the laser can be used to make bigger changes to the carbon structure of the diamond.

Lewis Fish, Head of Product at Opsydia, examining diamond
Opsydia's system can also be used to make circuitry inside the diamond

At the moment Opsydia can assemble only a small number of the £400,000 ($480,000) machines at a time. But it is expanding its operation and expects soon to be selling dozens of the machines a year.

Mr Rimmer is optimistic that the laser technology will have other applications too.

The laser can make atomic-scale changes to create circuitry inside the diamond. That could be useful for making instruments for radiation detection, where a diamond's durability is also an asset.

Potentially such circuitry could also be used in quantum computers - machines that can perform complex calculations in a fraction of the time taken by existing devices.

Quantum computers work by exploiting the weird quantum properties of individual particles. They are hard to build and are still in their early stages, but diamonds offer a promising way to isolate and use the quantum properties of nitrogen atoms.

More technology of business:

But for now, Opsydia is focused on the diamond verification business, and that is a good place to be, according to Edahn Golan, an Israel-based consultant to the diamond industry.

"There's a growing movement to track diamonds in an impartial way," he says.

"At this point, none of the systems are perfect, because nothing is implemented fully from the mine to the store."

The digital ledger technology, blockchain, will become more widespread in the jewellery industry, according to Mr Golan.

He says the verification methods are going to evolve as miners are keen to distinguish their diamonds from those made in factories and consumers want to know their jewellery is ethically sourced.

"If I walk into your jewellery store on Main Street USA and ask: 'Can you guarantee that this particular diamond that you're offering me is ethical?' - and you blink - you have a problem," he says.

  • Follow Technology of Business editor Ben Morris on Twitter

Recommended Stories

  • WRAPUP 4-U.S. economy rebounds in Q3 on boost from trade, but demand stalling

    The U.S. economy rebounded strongly in the third quarter amid a shrinking trade deficit, but the data overstated the nation's economic health as domestic demand was the weakest in two years because of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. The Commerce Department's advance third-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday also showed residential investment contracting for a sixth straight quarter, the longest such stretch since the housing market collapse in 2006, as the sector buckles under the weight of soaring mortgage rates. While overall inflation slowed substantially from the second quarter, underlying price pressures continued to bubble.

  • Amazon (AMZN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Amazon (AMZN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.09% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Meta is in trouble

    A day after weighing in with its third-quarter earnings report, Meta is flailing. The company formerly known as Facebook was in trouble Thursday after uninspiring numbers and an apparent lack of faith in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse vision sent its shares plunging by 25%. At the time of writing, Meta was trading around $98, down from $130 on Wednesday.

  • Apple turns healthy profit despite weak iPad sales

    Apple maintained a healthy profit in its summer quarter despite poor iPad sales and so-so iPhone and services.

  • NASA's InSight lander detected a meteoroid impact on Mars

    NASA's InSight lander detected a meteoroid impact on Mars — the first time any mission has caught one on the planet.

  • Platinum, Gold and More of the Most Valuable Substances in the World

    If you’re thinking of shelling out any of your hard-earned dollars for some of these expensive items, realize that their prices can fluctuate.

  • A New Lab-Made COVID-19 Virus Puts Gain-of-Function Research Under the Microscope

    Boston University scientists did gain-of-function research on the COVID-19 virus. Now, the government is investigating the work.

  • 'Dark matter' find could change cancer treatment

    Scientists say they now understand more about the mysterious role of epigenetics in cancer growth.

  • Scientists create entirely new material that ‘can’t be explained’

    The material can be made like plastic, but conducts electricity like a metal. “In principle, this opens up the design of a whole new class of materials that conduct electricity, are easy to shape, and are very robust in everyday conditions,” said John Anderson, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Chicago and the senior author on the study, in a statement. Scientists have created conductive materials of all kinds, and the differences between them are what have allowed us to create a variety of electronic devices that work across conditions.

  • Nasa Insight mission proves Mars’s crust is thicker than scientists thought

    Although Nasa’s Insight lander is nearing the end of its mission, its still providing scientists all new glimpses at the interior of the Red Planet

  • Elon Musk net worth: Visualising the Tesla and SpaceX boss’ wealth in three charts

    The sky-rocketing net worth of the Neuralink, SpaceX and Tesla boss has risen 8-fold during the pandemic

  • Martian microbes could survive for millions of years underground, scientists say

    The durability of Earthly microbes in Mars-like environments suggests Martian life could persist on the Red Planet — and that humans must take care not to contaminate Mars with bacteria from Earth

  • Space Force on Notice as Russia Warns Commercial Satellites May Be a 'Legitimate Target'

    Commercial satellites have been used to take aerial images that show deployments, damage and destruction of Russia's faltering, unprovoked campaign against its neighbor.

  • NASA Engineers Are Building an Ingenious Heat Shield That Inflates in Space

    In preparation for future missions to Mars, NASA is developing a new method for shielding spacecraft from the fiery inferno of atmospheric entry, and it’s doing so by using a series of what appear to be glorified pool floaties.

  • As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The InSight lander, perched on the surface of Mars since 2018, will run out of power and stop operations within four to eight weeks, NASA said on Thursday, even as scientists detailed a big meteorite strike it detected that gouged boulder-sized chunks of ice surprisingly close to the planet's equator. Dust has been accumulating on solar panels that draw power for the U.S. space agency's stationary lander, exacerbated by a dust storm, and has been depleting its batteries, planetary geophysicist Bruce Banerdt of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, InSight mission's principal investigator, told a briefing. InSight's mission, which has helped reveal the internal structure of Mars and its seismic activity, originally was planned for two years but was extended to four.

  • Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars

    Two NASA spacecraft at Mars — one on the surface and the other in orbit — have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet. The high-speed barrages last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across Mars, the first ever detected near the surface of another planet, and carved out craters nearly 500 feet (150 meters) across, scientists reported Thursday in the journal Science. The Insight lander measured the seismic shocks, while the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter provided stunning pictures of the resulting craters.

  • Skye fossil offers clues to early evolution of lizards

    The tiny skeleton is the most complete fossil from the Middle Jurassic to be found anywhere in the world.

  • Another Problematic Launch Expected as China Seeks to Complete Its Space Station

    China rolled out its Long March 5B rocket on Tuesday in anticipation of its upcoming liftoff to place the third and final piece of the Tiangong space station in orbit. It’s all very exciting, but an out-of-control core module will likely result, as was the case on three previous occasions.

  • Can You Spot the Differences in Webb and Hubble Images of the Same Galaxies?

    This summer, Webb Space Telescope imaged a pair of merging galaxies known as IC 1623 A and B (collectively, just IC 1623). Now, the veteran Hubble Space Telescope has captured a new shot of the same pair, after first imaging them back in 2008. The differences in the two views showcase the varying strengths of these telescopes, as one sees the universe primarily in visible and ultraviolet light and the other sees in infrared.

  • NASA scientists working on ground missions in preparation to put American boots back on the moon

    In preparation for future Artemis space mission's, NASA is training in northern Arizona using a prototype, pressurized moon rover that will be used on the moon and eventually Mars.