Why Leggett & Platt Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) were down 12.1% on Friday after the diversified manufacturer announced mixed quarterly results relative to Wall Street's expectations.

Leggett & Platt continues to battle with weak demand

Leggett & Platt's fourth-quarter revenue fell 7% year over year, to just under $1.12 billion, while adjusted (non-GAAP) net income fell by a third to $0.26 per share. Analysts, on average, were looking for slightly higher earnings of $0.27 per share on roughly the same revenue.

CEO Mitch Dolloff called it "another challenging year for residential end markets," citing weak demand for the company's bedding products and furniture, flooring and textile products segments. That weakness was only partially offset by continued improvements from Leggett & Platt's specialized products segment, which has benefited from a rebound in industrial end markets.

What's next for Leggett & Platt shareholders?

Last month Leggett & Platt announced a restructuring of its bedding products segment (and to a lesser extent its furniture, flooring and textile products segment), which will result in $20 million to $25 million of restructuring-related expenses in the first half of 2024. Over the longer term, the move should reposition the company for improved profitability by focusing on key product growth.

Still, the company expects residential end-market demand to remain soft throughout the year.

Leggett & Platt issued full-year 2024 guidance accordingly, calling for sales to decline 2% to 8% year over year to a range of $4.35 billion to $4.65 billion. On the bottom line, that should translate to adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.05 to $1.35. Both ranges are below consensus estimates, which predicted 2024 earnings of $1.36 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.

In the end, this was a straightforward quarterly miss punctuated by underwhelming forward guidance. And it's no surprise to see Leggett & Platt stock falling hard in response.

Story continues

Should you invest $1,000 in Leggett & Platt right now?

Before you buy stock in Leggett & Platt, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Leggett & Platt wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2024

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Leggett & Platt Stock Dropped Today was originally published by The Motley Fool