U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.50
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,635.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,784.75
    -23.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.90
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.95
    +1.60 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.90
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.77
    -0.77 (-3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3641
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.6560
    +0.4410 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,455.35
    +688.51 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,337.08
    +31.48 (+2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,472.22
    +423.28 (+1.51%)
     

Why I Let Go of One of the Best Fujifilm Lenses and Cameras

Chris Gampat
·4 min read

The staff at The Phoblographer adore their Fujifilm camera. Three of us own products for the system. Two others are considering switching over. And for the past decade, I’ve basically bought new Fujifilm lenses or cameras each year. I’ve accumulated a lot. Over the past year, I decided it was time to pare down. We all do it! We all end up buying a new lens or sometimes a new camera that we don’t use often. So, I got rid of them. Well, I didn’t get rid of everything; I paired it down to just the necessities.

This is a sponsored blog post by Adorama. Trade-in camera gear you’re no longer using. Want to upgrade to a weather-sealed lens? Or do you want to get the latest GFX series camera and trade in an older one? Well, eBay can be a bit of a pain, but Adorama makes it pretty convenient for you to sell to them. Just tell them about the equipment you’re selling to get a quote.

Let’s go through this first. Here’s everything I used to own from Fujifilm:

  • Fujifilm XT2

  • Fujifilm XH1: One of the best cameras for documentary photography. It was used to shoot the 2020 World Press Photos Award Winner.

  • Fujifilm X Pro 1: The image quality is still, even to this day, very unique.

  • Fujifilm X Pro 3: Probably my favorite camera of the past decade.

  • Fujifilm 23mm f1.4 R: A very versatile lens

  • Fujifilm 16mm f1.4 R WR: A staple for many photojournalists

  • Fujifilm 35mm f1.4 R: Come on, the character from this lens is wonderful

  • Fujifilm 50mm f2 R WR: This lens survived some serious rainfall a few years ago when we tested it

  • Fujifilm 56mm f1.2 R: A favorite of many photograpehrs.

Let’s be honest; that’s a lot of Fujifilm gear! And I realized that I wasn’t using a good bunch of it. To be honest, some of it just didn’t bring me joy. I know photographers who adore some of these lenses, but they just didn’t do much for me. I like getting unique image quality from a lens and not needing to do any post-production. Arguably, it’s the reason why you buy into Fujifilm to begin with. So, I got rid of the gear that didn’t serve me.

  • Fujifilm XT2: I got rid of it because I realized more and more that I’m not a fan of SLR-style camera bodies. And if Fujifilm does anything well, it’s rangefinder style cameras.

  • Fujifilm XH1: The biggest reason to have the XH1 is the image stabilization. However, I’m a photographer trained to handhold a camera to super slow shutter speeds. And with the X Pro 3, I rarely get blurry photos. That, and of any Fujifilm camera, it has the strangest ergonomics.

  • Fujifilm 56mm f1.2 R: I’ve always been in awe of the images photographers shoot with this lens. But it never worked for me. If you shoot photojournalism, you’ll understand.

  • Fujifilm 50mm f2 R WR: This is a beautiful, small lens. It’s great for portraits and street photography at a distance. But Fujifilm has better lenses for street photography.

Look in your camera bag. Are you truly a minimalist? If you’ve shot for a long time, there are probably items that you rarely ever use. This is a thought process that’s changed over the years. Your grandparents still probably have old film cameras sitting around somewhere. But those continue to work almost like the day they got them. Digital is different. Unlike what your grandparents did, it doesn’t make sense to hold onto most digital cameras for that long. There’s no point in storing a bunch of those cameras in your closet in camera bags. I say this because it’s literally become the case for me. Why should I hold onto a camera that I don’t use anymore? Unlike something like a Sony a7, it doesn’t really make sense to repurpose a Fuji camera. By that, I mean to do something like convert it to infrared. The X Trans sensor and the processor are so unique to begin with. Why would you mess with something completely unique?

This year, pretty much our entire staff switched over to using Fujifilm cameras. One of our writers is considering an upgrade to the GFX system from her aging Canon DSLR. In her mind, the Fujifilm GFX 50S II is around the same size, but lighter and more durable. It boasts a larger sensor, image stabilization, and a lot more technology on the inside. The face detection works well, and there’s even a skin-softening ability that helps you avoid editing. Combine this with the Fujifilm Film simulations, and you’ll pretty much never need to edit. It’s incredibly liberating for her, especially after she reviewed it.

I’ve personally shopped at and used Adorama for years. Trust me, I used to work at a camera retailer. It’s hard to beat what Adorama does. They’re also a very ethical choice since and that is important to folks these days. I know our readers care. A friend of mine came to me asking where the best place to sell his old Mamiya gear is, and I often see this question on various message boards. I can’t recommend Adorama enough. When you’re ready to purchase new gear, come back to them. They’ll probably have a truly fantastic bundle deal that you can’t turn down.

This is a sponsored blog post by Adorama. Trade-in camera gear that you’re not using anymore. Want to upgrade to a weather-sealed lens? Or do you want to get the latest GFX series camera and give in an older one? Well, eBay can be a bit of a pain, but Adorama makes it convenient for you to sell to them. Just tell them about the equipment you’re selling to get a quote.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Blows my TV speakers out of the water': Amazon shoppers love this soundbar — and it's only $90 right now

    With more than 1,400 five-star reviews, this one's a winner — and it even comes with a remote.

  • Vaccine alters California's coronavirus path: Urban areas improve, rural parts suffer

    The death rate in Northern California was more than four times higher over the summer than in the San Francisco Bay Area, where inoculation rates are the most robust.

  • These Panasonic Camera Deals are Just What You Need

    These Panasonic camera and lens bundles are probably just what you need. Looking for a new Micro Four Thirds camera or a great point and shoot? Well, we’ve got everything you need right here. Dive in and take a look!

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These money and investing tips can help you when Mr. Market climbs a wall of worry

    Nothing like a little October turbulence to help the stock market’s weak hands get in touch with their inner bears. Momentum stocks tend to be strongest in the last couple of months of the year and weakest in January.

  • Preferred Stock ETFs vs. Bond ETFs (PGX, PFF)

    Take a look at the differences between preferred stock ETFs and bond ETFs and why you should invest in one over the other.

  • U.S. earnings seen strong, but supply chains and costs worry investors

    Investors are primed for another period of strong U.S. profit growth as third-quarter reports from Corporate America flow in starting next week. In the run-up to earnings season, a number of companies have issued downbeat outlooks. FedEx Corp said labor shortages drove up wage rates and overtime spending, while Nike Inc blamed a supply-chain crunch and soaring freight costs as it lowered its fiscal 2022 sales estimate and warned of holiday-season delays.

  • Biggest Saudi IPO Since Aramco Set for Riyadh Trading Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtACWA Power International, Saudi Arabia’s first $1 billion initial public offering since Aramco, is set to start trading in

  • Dollar nears 3-year high against yen as markets retain bets on Fed taper

    The dollar rose to its highest in nearly three years versus the yen on Monday as investors remained confident the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce a tapering of its massive bond-buying next month despite softer U.S. payrolls figures. The Japanese currency was also hurt by a slight tilt towards riskier currencies as sterling and the Australian dollar both gained slightly on the greenback, leaving the dollar's index little changed at 94.154, not far from its one-year high of 94.504 touched earlier this month. However, data for August was revised up sharply and the jobless rate dropped to an 18-month low, suggesting fears of labour shortage remain justified, keeping worries about inflation alive and giving the Federal Reserve justification to reduce its emergency stimulus begun last year.

  • What a Pioneer in Temporary Hiring Looks For in Employees

    Bill Pollock’s 70 years in charge of Drake International, the HR and recruitment company he co-founded, have seen him manage his way through economic crises, commodity crashes and Covid-19.

  • Toshiba’s Independent Probe Was Biased, Say Two Former Directors

    (Bloomberg) -- A disputed meeting of Toshiba Corp. shareholders last year was held properly and a subsequent independent report supported by activist investor Effissimo Capital Management was misleading, said two former executives of the electronics conglomerate who were dropped from the board.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around

  • Stock Investors Fret Supply Chain Woes Could Knock Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Reopening demand and marooned containers have caused bottlenecks across supply chains just as the holiday shopping season kicks off in North America. It’s also prompting downgrades across analysts estimates for the upcoming earnings season. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-E

  • Exclusive: IMF board to meet Sunday for more talks on Georgieva's future

    The International Monetary Fund's executive board will meet again on Sunday with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the law firm that says she pressured World Bank staff to change data to benefit China while serving as the bank's CEO, according to sources familiar with the plan. A decision on Georgieva's future at the global lender is not expected until Monday, at the earliest, as finance ministers and other senior officials from many of the IMF's 190 member countries gather in Washington for the annual IMF and World Bank fall meetings, said one of the sources. The IMF's executive board debated the matter for five hours https://www.reuters.com/business/imf-board-debate-georgievas-future-with-some-backing-europe-sources-2021-10-08 on Friday before adjourning and asking for more "clarifying details".

  • Oil Surges Past $80 With Global Power Crisis Set to Boost Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged past $80 a barrel as the global power crunch rattled a market in which OPEC+ has only been restoring output at a modest pace. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a S

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 94.100 Pivot Sets the Tone

    The direction of the December U.S. Dollar Index on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at 94.100.

  • Mortgage rates dip below 3% and give homeowners a new shot at a cheap refinance

    Average rates have fallen below a key threshold again.

  • BOE Officials Double Down on Signals of an Imminent Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTwo Bank of England offici

  • Lenovo Tumbles Most in 3 Years After Scrapping CDR Listing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Lenovo Group Ltd. plunged by the most in three years in Hong Kong trading after the world’s No. 1 personal computer maker withdrew a plan to list in mainland China just days after its application was accepted by regulators. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash

  • Australian watchdog sues CBA for underpaying staff

    The issues around unpaid entitlements date back to 2010 and were self-reported by CBA to the Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO) in early 2019 with remediation almost complete, the bank said in a statement. The case against CBA comes months after the country's largest supermarket chain Woolworths Group was sued by the FWO https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/australian-watchdog-sues-woolworths-over-staff-underpayments-2021-06-18 for underpaying staff in a growing list https://www.reuters.com/article/us-australia-wages-factbox-idUSKBN20D0FM of companies caught up in underpayment scandals. The FWO alleges that CBA failed to make sure its employees were not paid less than the overall minimum entitlements required and that the bank did not make top-up payments for any shortfall.