Why the letters crisis gripping Royal Mail risks renationalisation by stealth

Mailbags are transported at a Royal Mail Distribution centre

As the Government sold off its last remaining stake in Royal Mail in 2015, then chancellor George Osborne hailed a “milestone moment” that would secure the postal service’s long-term future.



Yet less than a decade later, that future is already in doubt. In its damning report, regulator Ofcom warned of an “increasing risk it will become financially and operationally unsustainable in the long term” unless Royal Mail is allowed to ditch its requirement to deliver letters six days a week.

The company has long campaigned for an overhaul of its so-called universal service obligation (USO), which requires the company to deliver Monday to Saturday and sets delivery targets for first and second-class post.

Executives at Royal Mail believe the rules are an anachronism that have pushed its finances to the brink as letter volumes have plummeted.

But the Prime Minister has taken a firm line on the issue and insisted he will not allow Saturday deliveries to be scrapped.

Instead, a third option has emerged, mirroring moves in France and Italy that would see the taxpayer fork out to keep Royal Mail afloat.

The strategy risks accusations of renationalisation by stealth and comes at a sensitive time ahead of a general election. Yet to many observers, the status quo simply cannot continue.

“Royal Mail is seen as a national treasure and everybody views it through rose-tinted spectacles,” says Paul Simmonds, senior teaching fellow at Warwick Business School. “It’s coming to the point now where something has to be done.”

Royal Mail has argued it is “simply not sustainable” to keep operating a network that was designed for 20bn letters per year. At the last count, 7bn letters were sent over the year, and the total is expected to fall further to 4bn in the next five years.

In its long-awaited report, Ofcom laid out proposals to shake up Royal Mail’s legal and regulatory obligations.

These include reducing the number of days it is forced to deliver letters from six to five, or even three, as well as reforming first and second-class post so that most letters are delivered through a service taking up to three days longer.

Ofcom has estimated that the USO imposes a financial burden of between £325m and £675m on Royal Mail. Reducing delivery frequency to five days a week would save the company up to £200m, while cutting it down to three days would save £650m.

Martin Seidenberg, chief executive of parent company International Distributions Services (IDS), welcomed the proposals, although criticised a lack of action by ministers and regulators.

“Whilst other countries have grasped the opportunity to change, the UK is being left behind,” he said.

Ministers are acutely aware of the unpopularity of reducing Royal Mail deliveries, particularly with a general election looming. Rishi Sunak has ruled out scrapping Saturday deliveries and Kevin Hollinrake, postal affairs minister, has said a sustainable model “must be based on a six-day service”.

“The political payoff is all asymmetric,” says Gerald Khoo, an analyst at Liberum. “You’ll only have people moan and complain about this.”

Royal Mail faces fierce resistance to reducing deliveries - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Industries reliant on Saturday deliveries, including magazine publishers, greeting cards makers and other small businesses, have been fiercely resistant to calls for change.

In addition, Royal Mail risks another clash with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) following crippling strikes last year that cost the company £1m a day. Proposals to reduce the frequency of deliveries would deliver savings through job cuts.

Dave Ward, CWU general secretary, said: “We are not resistant to change but we will not sign up to a three-day USO, which would destroy Royal Mail as we know it and would impact on thousands of jobs.”

Something has to give. Royal Mail lost £319m in the first half of the year, while its quality of service has slumped.

The company paid out £26m in compensation to customers last year amid rising complaints, while in November it was hit with a record £5.6m fine after it failed to deliver more than a quarter of first-class post on time.

As Royal Mail faces an impasse with ministers, another option has been floated.

Ofcom has laid out alternative plans that involve the current USO being maintained but with a government subsidy established to compensate the company for any “unfair financial burden”.

It pointed to similar moves in France, Italy and Greece. France last year introduced a scheme that pays La Poste between €500m (£427m) and €520m each year, depending on its performance. Italy has handed its postal service €1.3bn over four years.

Public finances are already stretched and the prospect of dipping into the public purse to support Royal Mail will be difficult to stomach for the Government.

“You’re entering into an open-ended obligation and half of the point of privatising it in the first place was to get rid of the ongoing obligations,” says Khoo.

But even under a Labour government, a subsidy could be hard to justify. By propping up a private company with public cash, Sir Keir Starmer would risk accusations of funnelling taxpayer money to Royal Mail shareholders.

Alex Paterson, an analyst at Peel Hunt, says: “Government subsidy is incredibly unlikely under the current administration and I can’t see a Labour government wanting to subsidise a private company that many of their members think should be renationalised.”

There are other options. Ofcom also suggested a subsidy could be raised through a levy on other postal operators, similar to a system employed in the telecoms industry to cover potential unfair costs to BT.

However, the USO and its cost is not the only millstone around Royal Mail’s neck. Ofcom has said the company must modernise, become more efficient and improve its service levels, regardless of the outcome of the USO review.

Under boss Seidenberg, Royal Mail is attempting to improve productivity with new policies to tackle persistent issues such as high rates of sickness absence and vacancies. It is also focusing efforts on its parcel services amid rising demand driven by ecommerce.

But the company is under increasing pressure from rival parcel operators, while its high labour costs mean it will struggle to compete on price.

Ultimately, it could take an even bigger crisis to prompt an intervention from the Government.

“Until you’re actually staring that in the face, you’re looking right down the barrel, I don’t think the political imperative is there,” says Khoo. “You would need an imminent collapse of the postal service for the Government to be faced with the reality that the status quo is not sustainable.”

