Why LHN Limited (Catalist:41O) Could Be Worth Watching

LHN Limited (Catalist:41O), is not the largest company out there, but it led the CATALIST gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at LHN’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is LHN Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.55x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 9.18x, which means if you buy LHN today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe LHN should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like LHN’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from LHN?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of LHN, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 4.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for LHN, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 41O’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 41O? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 41O, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about LHN as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for LHN and you'll want to know about these.

