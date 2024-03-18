Why Li Auto Stock Fell Today

Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) are down 12.3% as of 3:45 p.m. ET Monday after a noted Wall Street analyst firm downgraded the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker.

Why Bank of America downgraded Li Auto today

In a note to clients earlier today, Bank of America securities lowered its per-share price on Li Auto to $55 from $60. Bank of America simultaneously reiterated its buy rating on the stock.

To justify its relative bearishness, Bank of America says it has lowered its volume sales estimates for Li Auto by 6% and 4%, respectively, for 2024 and 2025 as a result of lighter-than-expected new orders for the MEGA Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MVP) model. The firm also reduced its net income estimates for Li by 9% and 7% this year and next, respectively. Bank of America further pointed to lower entry-level prices and higher discounts on Li's 2024 L-series models following the recent launch of redesigned Li L7, L8, and L9 models earlier this month.

What's next for Li Auto stock?

Since the lowered target still represents a roughly 66% premium from today's close, it's no surprise Bank of America also reiterated its buy rating on Li Auto today -- even if the market's response to the incrementally negative note didn't reflect as much today. Bank of America previously named Li one of its "Top Picks" for 2024, and obviously still believes the stock is a worthy portfolio candidate today.

I tend to agree with that assessment from a long-term investor's perspective -- even as many investors increasingly express doubt over what appears to be overly optimistic valuations for electric vehicle stocks as a group. For investors willing to buy now and hold as the market's best EV stocks take market share in these early stages, Li Auto could prove to be one of the more prominent winners in the space.

Should you invest $1,000 in Li Auto right now?

Before you buy stock in Li Auto, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Li Auto wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Story continues

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2024

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Li Auto Stock Fell Today was originally published by The Motley Fool