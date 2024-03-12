Why Li Auto Stock Surged 6% Today

Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) stock bounced 6.5% through 10:35 a.m. ET on Tuesday after receiving two bullish notes from Wall Street analysts. On Monday, Bernstein urged investors to "buy the mega dip" in this Chinese electric car maker's stock, as StreetInsider reported. Just one day later, The Fly reported that Morgan Stanley agrees.

Li auto stock, says Morgan Stanley, is poised to almost double in price -- and will soar to $74 a share within a year.

What Wall Street analysts say about Li Auto stock

Li Auto stock had a terrific 2023, with sales surging 173.5%, gross profit margin expanding 280 basis points, and free cash flow growing to $6.2 billion. Net income according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) flipped from a loss in 2022 to a profit of $1.7 billion in 2023.

Li stock responded by rising more than 20%, but was unable to hold onto its gains. Worrisome guidance on 2024 sales, reinforced by a weak update on February deliveries, convinced investors that 2024 wouldn't be as kind to Li as 2023. Bernstein, however, thinks this sell-off provides an "attractive buying opportunity," and Morgan Stanley believes Li stock could become a two-bagger within one year.

Is Li Auto stock a buy?

They may be right. In Bernstein's write-up, the analyst emphasizes the potential of Li's new "MEGA" electric vehicle to help boost annual sales to 660,000 units in 2024. That's not quite as strong as the up to 800,000 units that Li is projecting. But it would still be a 75% increase from the 376,030 units Li sold in 2023.

Combined with improved profit margins on sales (Morgan Stanley estimates gross margin will grow another 100 basis points, or 1%), it seems reasonable to expect that earnings would grow faster than sales -- and that Li's stock price would increase in tandem, rising the 90% implied by Morgan Stanley's $74 price target.

Any way you cut it, Li stock at less than 24 times earnings, with a percentage growth rate several times that amount, seems to give investors a wide margin of safety to buy Li Auto stock today.

Story continues

Should you invest $1,000 in Li Auto right now?

Before you buy stock in Li Auto, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Li Auto wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Li Auto Stock Surged 6% Today was originally published by The Motley Fool