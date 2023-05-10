Here’s Why The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) is Spinning Off Liberty Braves

Third Avenue Management, an investment management company based in New York City, released its “Small-Cap Value Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned 4.16% in the first quarter compared to a 0.66% decline for the Russell 2000 Value Index. The market witnessed extreme volatility in the quarter with a 9.5% increase in the Index in January and an over 15% decline until the last week of March. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund highlighted stocks like The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Englewood, Colorado, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) engages in the entertainment business. On May 9, 2023, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) stock closed at $27.83 per share. One-month return of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was -4.79%, and its shares lost 28.86% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has a market capitalization of $9.056 billion.

Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund made the following comment about The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"John Malone is a known creator of wealth for those who have invested alongside him for decades. Notably averse to unnecessary tax consequences, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) exchanged Time Warner common stock for a subsidiary of Time Warner which holds the Atlanta Braves in 2007. It also acquired the surrounding mixed-used real estate near the ballpark and successfully developed those assets. The area is known as the Battery Atlanta and has proven to be a popular location for business and entertainment in Atlanta. Management has done an excellent job growing the operations including winning a World Series championship in 2021. The Atlanta Braves are currently valued at $2.6B by Forbes making it the 8th most valuable franchise in Major League Baseball. This compares to an end of quarter market capitalization of approximately $1.9B for the entire Liberty Braves group entity. Liberty Media has announced the Q2 2023 deadline of spinning off the Liberty Braves into an asset-backed stock to better highlight its baseball and real estate assets as well as enhance liquidity for shareholders. Private equity has grown into a major player in sports-related investing. In the past two years, the industry has raised over $100B for future transactions. The timing of the Liberty Braves spin-off is likely linked to this burgeoning trend."

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 42 hedge fund portfolios held The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 43 in the previous quarter.

