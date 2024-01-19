Why Litecoin Popped More than 5% Today

It's been a mixed day thus far for crypto investors, with a bifurcation among various top-tier cryptocurrencies and their smaller counterparts appearing to build. One notable large-cap winner in today's market is Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), which has surged 5.3% over the past 24 hours as of 3:15 p.m. ET.

Now a top 20 cryptocurrency by market capitalization (currently ranked No. 18), Litecoin remains a top proof-of-work network investors view as a proxy for the crypto payments niche. Like Bitcoin, a significant driver of Litecoin's value comes from transaction volumes, with Litecoin distinguishing itself as a relatively faster, cheaper, and more efficient network for transactions.

Thus, recent news that Litecoin has actually become the leading crypto network for payments has stoked investor interest in this token over the past week. Nearly 40% of all blockchain-based transactions now take place on the Litecoin blockchain, suggesting growing adoption from users and merchants is driving a strong fundamental bull case for this token.

Additionally, reports from earlier today suggest that trading volume has picked up for Litecoin, with $300 million of additional volume being processed over the past 24 hours. Purchases from large accounts (known as whales in the crypto community) appear to be driving much of the volume increase seen with Litecoin. These reports also coincide with news that more than 18 million ordinals have been inscribed on the Litecoin network, and its mining difficulty has now reached an all-time high.

Let's dive into what these factors mean for Litecoin investors moving forward.

Strong data points in the right direction

A key criticism around digital assets such as cryptocurrencies is that there really aren't really any sort of traditional fundamentals an investor can use to value these projects. Unlike companies, which produce cash flows, or even commodities, which have inherent bartering value, valuing a digital ecosystem or blockchain network is a much more difficult task.

That said, for a transaction-focused network like Litecoin, higher volumes generally lead to higher fees. And as mining difficulty increases on the network, there's a mathematical link between the value of a Litecoin token and its corresponding network.

Thus, news that Litecoin mining difficulty is at an all-time high and transaction volumes on the network encompass roughly two-fifths of all crypto transactions should spur investor confidence in this project. Litecoin's growth and maturity as a crypto project (it's one of the old guard, to be sure, established in 2011) positions this token well to capture future transaction growth over time.

Is Litecoin a buy at current levels?

As is the case with any crypto asset, assessing Litecoin's current valuation really requires an investor to consider where they think this sector is headed in the future. Litecoin's current status as a transaction-focused blockchain network certainly holds value. But if regulators clamp down on this space or users simply lose interest in crypto and choose to transact using the traditional financial system, the bull thesis around Litecoin quickly deteriorates.

I think investors interested in Litecoin, or any cryptocurrency for that matter, need to pay close attention to network growth as a primary metric. Thus far, Litecoin has surprised me, and I will dive deeper into this network's fundamentals in future articles.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Litecoin Popped More than 5% Today was originally published by The Motley Fool