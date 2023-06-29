Why do Long-Term Investors Love Alphabet (GOOG)?

L1 Capital, an investment management firm, released its “L1 Capital International Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the L1 Capital International Fund returned 13.7% (net of fees) compared to its benchmark’s (MSCI World Net Total Return Index in AUD) 9.1% return for the same period. The Australian dollar depreciated 1.2% against the U.S. dollar and depreciated 3.2% against the Euro in the quarter increasing the Fund and Benchmark Australian dollar reported returns. The Fund’s strong performance in the quarter was broad-based. Please check the top five holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

L1 Capital International Fund highlighted stocks like Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a multinational technology company. On June 28, 2023, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock closed at $121.08 per share. One-month return of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) was -1.86%, and its shares gained 7.86% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has a market capitalization of $1.532 trillion.

L1 Capital International Fund made the following comment about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We commented in the December 2022 Quarterly Report “sentiment towards many high-quality technology and ecommerce related businesses like Amazon and Alphabet is negative. Capital flows and an over-emphasis on short-term challenges is driving share prices well below fair value, providing compelling investment opportunities for longer term investors”. In that report we outlined in detail why Amazon’s share price has been oversold and offered compelling value. During the March 2023 quarter the share price of many large capitalisation technology companies increased significantly. The Fund has investments in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon and Microsoft and their share prices increased 17%, 23% and 20% (in U.S. dollars), respectively. While we continue to see value in these privileged, high-quality businesses, share prices are no longer trading at materially oversold levels and we have selectively started to trim some of the Fund’s exposure."

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is in 6th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds . As per our database, 155 hedge fund portfolios held Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 152 in the previous quarter.

