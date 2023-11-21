Here’s Why Longleaf Partners Fund Exited General Electric Company (GE)

Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In a challenging risk-off period, the fund returned -1.82% in the third quarter, compared to S&P’s -3.27% return and Russell 1000 Value’s -3.16% return. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Longleaf Partners Fund highlighted stocks like General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is a high-tech industrial company. On November 20, 2023, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) stock closed at $120.07 per share. One-month return of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was 5.28%, and its shares gained 75.59% of their value over the last 52 weeks. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has a market capitalization of $130.161 billion.

Longleaf Partners Fund made the following comment about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"After a busy first half of the year, we initiated one new position in the quarter in a business we have successfully owned previously and were able to buy again at a discount within a new corporate structure. We opportunistically trimmed and added to several positions throughout the quarter, and we exited General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and our small position in Hasbro after the share price ran away from us. GE was a multi-year portfolio holding for us that started out rocky but ultimately was a good illustration of owning a “quality” business that was temporarily viewed as “value” (aka, perceived as low quality) before ultimately being weighed properly by the market. CEO Larry Culp was a great partner, creating significant value for shareholders and closing the price-to-value gap. Under his leadership, GE materially improved its operations and is well under way on plans to simplify the business by separating it into three world-class companies. The market has finally caught up with reality versus perception and is pricing GE accordingly. Unfortunately, this means we no longer see a margin of safety for the business but will continue to watch GE and Culp closely and hope to have the opportunity to partner with him again."

