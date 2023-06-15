Here’s Why Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Recorded Impairment Charges

Kinsman Oak Capital Partners, a boutique investment firm, released its “Kinsman Oak Equity Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The investors were expecting cooler inflation data and a subsequent pause in the Fed’s rate-hiking cycle in the first quarter. Then, suddenly the market experienced multiple regional bank failures. During the quarter, equity performance experienced a distinct sector rotation towards higher beta sectors. Technology and consumer discretionary largely outperformed defensives such as healthcare and utilities. The firm is expecting near-term volatility in the market. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Kinsman Oak Capital Partners highlighted stocks like Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) designs and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. On June 14, 2023, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) stock closed at $377.21 per share. One-month return of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was -0.39%, and its shares gained 39.02% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has a market capitalization of $49.082 billion.

Kinsman Oak Capital Partners made the following comment about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"What is relatively new, however, is that we are beginning to see substantial write-downs and impairment charges. For instance, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is already exploring a sale of Mirror, the struggling fitness technology company it bought less than three years ago for half a billion dollars. Lululemon executives recently announced a $433 million impairment charge on the business (-89%). That is not an insignificant amount of money."

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 64 hedge fund portfolios held Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 65 in the previous quarter.

