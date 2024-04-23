Here’s Why LVS Advisory Chose Booz Allen Over CACI International (CACI)

LVS Advisory, a New York City-based full-service investment firm, recently released its first-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The LVS Event-Driven portfolio declined (1.4%) (net of all fees and expenses) in the first quarter compared to a 1.6% gain for its benchmark High-Yield Bond Index. On the other hand, its Growth Portfolio returned 14.7% during the same period compared to a 10.6% return for its benchmark, S&P 500 Total Return Index. For more information on the fund’s top picks in 2024, please check its top five holdings.

LVS Advisory featured stocks like CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in its Q1 2024 investor letter. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers. On April 22, 2024, CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) stock closed at $376.08 per share. One-month return of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was 0.63%, and its shares gained 22.88% of their value over the last 52 weeks. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has a market capitalization of $8.381 billion.

LVS Advisory stated the following regarding CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

“One of the interesting quirks of the government contractor industry is that it is extremely difficult to distinguish between otherwise very similar companies. One reason is that contractors are limited in what they can disclose in their financial reports. I have been intrigued by CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) which on paper appears to be a Booz Allen clone at a cheaper valuation. The key question in my research of Booz Allen was whether it was worth owning Booz Allen Hamilton over CACI. I spent several months conducting field interviews with industry experts to help better understand Booz Allen and how it compares to competitors like CACI. I concluded that there are key differences between the two companies that favor Booz Allen…” (Click here to read the full text)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was held by 42 hedge fund portfolios, up from 32 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We previously discussed CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in another article, where we shared the list of stocks receiving a massive vote of approval from Wall Street analysts. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2024 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

