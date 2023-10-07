Why M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Could Be Worth Watching

While M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of UK£1.42 to UK£1.53. However, is this the true valuation level of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at M Winkworth’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is M Winkworth Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.93x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 11.98x, which means if you buy M Winkworth today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that M Winkworth should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, M Winkworth’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What does the future of M Winkworth look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an expected decline of -1.0% in revenues over the next year, short term growth isn’t a driver for a buy decision for M Winkworth. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, WINK appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on WINK, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WINK for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on WINK should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of M Winkworth.

