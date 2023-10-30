Here’s Why Madison Investors Fund Sold Jacobs Solutions (J) Despite a Bright Future

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Investors Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, Fund (class Y) declined -1.3% compared to a -3.3% decline for the S&P 500 Index benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Investors Fund highlighted stocks like Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) offers consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services. On October 27, 2023, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) stock closed at $131.14 per share. One-month return of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) was -2.40%, and its shares gained 13.82% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) has a market capitalization of $16.513 billion.

Madison Investors Fund made the following comment about Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J), a professional services firm, is benefitting from increased spending on large infrastructure, water, and energy transition projects. Jacobs Solutions is a professional services firm spanning consulting, engineering, and project delivery for both the public and private sector. We admire the company’s strong position across infrastructure, water, advanced manufacturing, and energy transition – all areas which we believe have a bright future. However, as the shares appreciated, we decided to sell to fund more attractive opportunities."

