Here’s Why Madison Mid Cap Fund Sold Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its "Madison Mid Cap Fund" first-quarter 2024 investor letter. In the first quarter, the fund (Class Y) returned 9.63% compared to an 8.60% return for the Russell Midcap Index.

Madison Mid Cap Fund featured stocks like Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the Q1 2024 investor letter. Based in New York, New York, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) develops publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions. On April 17, 2024, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock closed at $143.16 per share. One-month return of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was -5.92%, and its shares gained 14.40% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has a market capitalization of $24.444 billion.

Madison Mid Cap Fund stated the following regarding Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

"We also made two sales during the quarter, Brookfield Corp and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Take-Two Interactive Software is a leading publisher of immersive video games and casual mobile phone games. The stock had run up in anticipation of a large slate of new game launches in 2025 and 2026, and we felt valuation adequately reflected the risks and rewards of an upcoming period of elevated revenues and profits, so we sold our shares."

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was held by 59 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 51 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We previously discussed Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in another article, where we shared the list of largest video game publishers by revenue in the world. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2024 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

