Here’s Why Madison Small Cap Fund Sold Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Small Cap Fund” second-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund (Class Y) returned 5.1% compared to a 5.2% each rise for the Russell 2000 and the Russell 2500 Index. The best-performing sectors of the portfolio were Industrials, Materials, and Financials while Consumer Staples, Information Technology, and Healthcare were the worst-performing sectors. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is an insurance company. On July 18, 2023, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) stock closed at $80.84 per share. One-month return of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was 14.20%, and its shares gained 84.23% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has a market capitalization of $30.193 billion.

Madison Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"In the second quarter, we sold three (National Instruments, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Arch Capital Group). Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)l was a very successful investment for the Small Cap Fund since our initial investment in 2020. The pandemic-induced market sell-off gave us the opportunity to invest in this outstanding insurance franchise. Although the fundamentals remain strong, Arch has graduated above our $20 billion market cap threshold."

