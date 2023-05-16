Here’s Why You Should Maintain Your Holdings in Bank OZK (OZK)

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Fund” first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund outperformed the Russell 2000 Index and returned 6.31%, compared to the Index’s return of 2.74%. Strength in industrials, energy, and healthcare holdings contributed to the fund’s relative performance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) offers retail and commercial banking services. On May 15, 2023, Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) stock closed at $33.03 per share. One-month return of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was -5.33%, and its shares lost 15.78% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has a market capitalization of $3.885 billion.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Our bottom contributors in Q1 were heavily concentrated in the financials sector, including Live Oak Bancshares, First Interstate BancSystem, Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), BOK Financial Corporation, and Webster Financial Corporation. Following the failure of SVB and Signature, liquidity fears spread among the entire banking industry — with a particular focus on uninsured deposit balances and high commercial real estate exposure, which these institutions all have to varying degrees. However, we have rigorously reevaluated each banks’ balance sheet and fundamentals in the wake of the volatility and feel comfortable with our current positioning. We believe the market overreacted to SVB’s failure, dragging down shares of institutions that are meaningfully differentiated and which — at this point — seem relatively unlikely to encounter similar solvency concerns. While we will remain vigilant in evaluating any new information which could alter our theses for any of these institutions, for now, we are maintaining our exposure."

As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 17 in the previous quarter.

