Why Marathon Digital Stock Is Jumping This Week

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA) stock jumped again this week. The Bitcoin mining company's share price ended this week's trading up 12.3% compared to last week's close, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Marathon Digital stock gained ground thanks to continued momentum for Bitcoin. The market-leading cryptocurrency has rallied 9.3% over the last week and climbed above a significant valuation threshold.

The Bitcoin rally is lifting Marathon

Bitcoin is now trading at approximately $51,500 per token. With the gains, Bitcoin's valuation has once again been pushed above the $1 trillion mark. Prior to this week's trading, the token's market capitalization hadn't been above that threshold since November 2021.

Given that Marathon Digital's core business revolves around mining Bitcoin, it's not surprising to see its share price post big gains this week. Earlier this month, Marathon published encouraging mining-results data for January. The company mined 1,084 Bitcoin tokens in the period, representing growth of 58% year over year. On the heels of the promising mining report and valuation increase for Bitcoin, it's not surprising that Marathon posted gains this week. The stock is now up roughly 239% over the last year.

Marathon's Bitcoin strategy is paying off

At the end of January, Marathon Digital reported that it held 15,741 unrestricted Bitcoin tokens. Thanks to its substantial cash position, the company chose not to sell any tokens last month -- a move that looks smart given bullish momentum in February. The company also purchased 183.5 tokens at an average price of 39,738 per token last month, with the market-leading cryptocurrency currently priced at roughly 29.6% on last month's purchases and big gains on tokens mined in the period.

Marathon Digital is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes on Feb. 28. Based on recent trends, the company should deliver a strong performance.

Story continues

Should you invest $1,000 in Marathon Digital right now?

Before you buy stock in Marathon Digital, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Marathon Digital wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 12, 2024

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Marathon Digital Stock Is Jumping This Week was originally published by The Motley Fool