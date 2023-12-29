Why the Market Dipped But Franklin Covey (FC) Gained Today

Franklin Covey (FC) closed the latest trading day at $43.53, indicating a +1.3% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.56%.

Shares of the corporate training and consultanting company witnessed a gain of 10.52% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 7.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Franklin Covey in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 4, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.19, marking a 40.63% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $65.88 million, indicating a 5.04% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.70 per share and a revenue of $300.03 million, signifying shifts of +37.1% and +6.95%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Franklin Covey. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.52% lower. Right now, Franklin Covey possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Franklin Covey is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.28.

It is also worth noting that FC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consulting Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.42.

The Consulting Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

