Here’s Why MarketAxess (MKTX) Landed in Carillon Tower’s Detractor List

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, released its "Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund" second quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the second quarter of 2023, Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund reported total net assets of $6.46 billion, and investments in shares of 87 distinct companies. Take a moment to explore the Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund's top 5 holdings for insights into their key investment choices in 2023.

In its Q2 2023 investor letter, Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund mentioned MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) and explained its insights for the company. 2000, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) is a United States-based international financial technology company with a $8.9 billion market capitalization. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) delivered a -14.36% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -4.43%. The stock closed at $238.84 per share on September 01, 2023.

Here is what Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund has to say about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"MarketAxess operates an electronic trading platform that allows institutional investors to trade corporate bonds and other forms of fixedincome securities. The stock underperformed as fixed-income volumes slowed dramatically after the regional banking crisis. This volume slowdown has caused earnings estimates to move lower in the near term."

Our calculations show that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was in 28 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 29 funds in the previous quarter. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) delivered a -15.16% return in the past 3 months.

