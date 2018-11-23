Why Mars InSight Will Be a Mission of Firsts

From Popular Mechanics

On Monday, a spacecraft called InSight will arrive at Mars and, if all goes well, land on the surface. Insight is the latest in a long line of probe that have been investigating the planet, carrying instruments that will build on what earlier spacecraft have discovered.

But this satellite isn't alone. Its mission is not only redefining what humanity knows about Mars, it is breaking new ground in the way our species explores the solar system.

When InSight launched on May 5, 2018, two briefcase-sized vehicles were tucked off to the side of the lander-a pair of Cubesats called Mars Cube One, or MarCO. “Once InSight got deployed of a launch vehicle, each of the two MarCO's got deployed as well,” Tim Linn, the InSight deputy program manager for Lockheed Martin, tells Popular Mechanics. “So basically all three spacecraft were basically all flying in basically the same direction, toward Mars.”

Now that the trio of spacecraft has arrived at Mars, it’s official: The small satellite revolution we’ve been seeing in Earth orbit has reached other parts of the solar system.

Mothership Connection

Photo credit: Lockheed Martin More

The two CubeSats proved themselves just by getting this far. Their list of accomplishments include becoming the first CubeSats to provide images of Earth, the Moon, and Mars; proving out radios, high-gain antennas, and propulsion; and performing the first trajectory correction maneuvers by CubeSats when they steered toward Mars. In short, they proved this class of small, affordable spacecraft can survive in deep space.

Now it’s time for the pair of small sats to do the job they came to do: relay data from InSight as it enters the Martian atmosphere and lands. NASA says this “could represent a new kind of communication capability.”

Probes that travel with their own small data relays are obviously more self-sufficient as one-off missions. Linn says it’s now possible to imagine future missions in which the main spacecraft acts as a sort of mothership, carrying CubeSats that it deploys once it reaches the destination.

"It's Still Terrifying"





Even with the pair of helper telemetry sats in tow, the landing outcome for Mars InSight will be uncertain for a full frightening eight minutes, due to the lag time of the communication at long distances. “It’s still terrifying,” Linn says.

No conversation with engineers involved in Mars landings is complete without a warning about how hard it is. There is a large percentage of failures, worldwide, when it come to landing on the Red Planet.

Mars has a thin atmosphere, just 1 percent of Earth’s, and that leaves little friction to slow down InSight during the landing. “When we enter this 80-mile-point above the surface, we’re going at about 13, 000 miles per hour,” Linn says. “When we touch down, we’re going at about five miles per hour.”

The high speed is a necessary evil. The process is determined by the location of the landing site and constrained by physics. InSight has an “Entry Flight Path Angle” of minus 12 degrees. If it comes in too steep, it will burn up. Too shallow, it will skip out of the Martian atmosphere.

NASA says that only about 40 percent of the missions ever sent to Mars by any space agency have been successful, but notes that the U.S. is the only nation whose missions have survived. Those probes-like InSight, built by Lockheed-have provided some useful lessons. The spacecraft shares a real engineering heritage with the Mars Phoenix Lander, which landed a decade ago. But no landing is identical, and Insight has more mass and a very different landing angle than its Mars-proven ancestor.

Story Continues