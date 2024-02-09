Why Masonite International Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has agreed to acquire door marker Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) for a substantial premium to where Masonite has been trading. Investors are celebrating their good fortune, with shares of Masonite up 35% as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

A new platform for growth

Owens Corning is a maker of a range of building and construction materials, including roofing, insulation, and composites. In Masonite, a maker of interior and exterior doors, Owens Corning sees an opportunity to expand its relationships in the construction industry and create a new growth platform catering to residential builders.

The buyer is paying up for the privilege. Terms of the deal call for Owens Corning to pay $133 per share in cash for Masonite, a premium of 38% to the target's Feb. 8 close and 46% to its 20-day volume-weighted average price. The deal values Masonite at about $3.9 billion, or about 8.6 times expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

"We are excited by this opportunity to add a scalable new growth platform for our company," Owens Corning CEO Brian Chambers said in a statement. "The combination of our commercial, operational, and innovation capabilities allows us to accelerate our long-term enterprise growth strategy with a clear line of sight to meaningful synergies and increased cash flow generation."

The deal is expected to close in mid-2024, subject to regulatory and Masonite shareholder approval.

Is Masonite stock a buy after its big deal announcement?

This is a cash transaction at a significant premium, meaning it offers little upside for investors buying in now. Masonite shares jumped to within a few dollars of the takeover price as soon as the transaction was announced, and are likely to fall back significantly should something go wrong and the deal falls through.

For an investor interested in the building products sector, Owens Corning shares could be worth a look. The company is taking on about $3 billion in committed debt financing to do the deal, but the resulting company should be able to pay down that debt quickly.

Story continues

Owens Corning expects net debt to remain in its target range of between 2 times and 3 times EBITDA, with the company planning to deleverage to 2 times EBITDA by the end of 2024 toward the goal of returning about 50% of free cash flow to shareholders over time.

Should the acquisition and integration proceed as planned, Owens Corning should be well positioned to benefit from continued demand for residential and commercial building materials.

Should you invest $1,000 in Masonite International right now?

Before you buy stock in Masonite International, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Masonite International wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 5, 2024

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Owens Corning. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Why Masonite International Stock Is Surging Higher Today was originally published by The Motley Fool