Why Matterport Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) fell 17.3% on Wednesday after the spatial data platform company announced weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue and a disappointing forward outlook.

Matterport's decent quarter left the market underwhelmed

Matterport's fourth-quarter 2023 revenue declined 3.9% year over year to $39.5 million, technically within (but below the midpoint of) its guidance for a range of $39 million to $41 million. Most analysts were modeling revenue of exactly $40 million. On the bottom line, that translated to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net loss of $0.04 per share, in line with expectations.

Matterport Chairman and CEO RJ Pittman noted that subscription revenue growth accelerated to a better-than-expected 23% year over year, reaching $23.7 million during the quarter. Matterport also achieved a strong dollar-based net retention rate of 109%, marking the metric's highest level in two years.

What's next for Matterport investors?

For the first quarter of 2024, Matterport issued guidance for revenue ranging from $39 million to $41 million -- below Wall Street's consensus estimates for $41.2 million -- including subscription revenue of $24 million to $24.2 million. That should help its adjusted net loss per share narrow to a range of $0.04 to $0.02, which was in line with analysts' expectations.

For full-year 2024, Matterport called for revenue of $173 million to $183 million -- which is technically in line with estimates -- assuming subscription revenue of $104 million to $106 million.

It seems, then, that the market is penalizing Matterport for its slightly weaker-than-expected start to the new year. If Matterport delivers on its full-year outlook when all is said and done in 2024, this pullback might prove to be temporary.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Matterport. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

