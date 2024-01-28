Why it may already be too late for the West to avoid war

After the latest cuts the British Army will only have about 70,000 combat troops - Sgt Nick Johns RLC/eyevine

For the first time in generations, Britain has been gripped by the fear of a third world war.

It began when the Norwegian commander-in-chief Eirik Kristoffersen predicted that the West had “two, maybe three years” to prepare for war with Russia. He was echoing similar warnings from other Nato chiefs.

Then Donald Trump triumphed again in the New Hampshire primary, thereby rendering a Biden-Trump rematch next November a racing certainty. This raises the spectre of chaos in Washington, with dire consequences for Ukraine, for Europe and the cause of democracy.

And the week ended with the ominous appearance of Vladimir Putin himself in Kaliningrad, Russia’s fortified exclave between Poland and Lithuania.

Putin’s presence there is a stark reminder that if Nato leaves Ukraine in the lurch, Russia is ready to move against the Baltic states too.

For some time our blood has been chilled by a series of philippics from senior military officers about the woeful state of our armed forces. Last month the Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, spoke of living in “extraordinarily dangerous times” and asked: “Is the machinery and thinking deep within the British state truly calibrated to the scale of what is unfolding?”

Then, this week, a speech at a military conference in Twickenham by the head of the army, General Sir Patrick Sanders, was leaked to the media. He called for a new “citizen army” to be trained and equipped for the worst case scenario of a war with Russia.

Meanwhile, a powerful voice from Washington weighed into this debate within the British defence establishment. Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute, the US Secretary of the Navy, Carlos del Toro, urged the UK “to reassess where they are today given the threats that exist”.

Del Toro is the most senior figure in the Atlantic alliance to have openly expressed his dismay at a decade of defence cuts that have left the army and the Royal Navy smaller than at any time since the Napoleonic Wars.

For at least a year, American and European top brass have been privately telling their British counterparts that the UK is no longer a top-level fighting force.

These warnings were the driving force behind a letter to The Times last Thursday from General Sir Richard Shirreff, a former deputy supreme commander of Nato, suggesting that Britain must “look carefully” at the reintroduction of conscription.

“To most professional soldiers (myself included), conscription is anathema,” he wrote. “However, if deterrence is to be effective, Russia deterred and catastrophe averted, it might be necessary.”

One huge obstacle to conscription is the lack of willingness to fight, especially among millennials. A GB News poll this week found that just 17pc of Britons say they would “willingly fight for my country”, while 30pc (almost twice as many) agreed with the statement: “I’d do whatever possible to avoid fighting for my country.”

In a dictatorship, such as Russia must surely be regarded, men can be conscripted by force. But in a democracy there must be broad consent, especially among the recruits – otherwise any government that proposed to reintroduce national service would not remain in office for long.

How big an army might we need to defend our allies and ourselves? James Heappey, the Armed Forces Minister, has spoken of the need for up to half a million troops, including reservists, to be deployed if Nato were called upon to fight a full-scale land war against Russian aggression.

Yet such numbers have not been seen since national service was abolished in 1960. After the latest round of cuts the Army will have a total strength of only about 70,000 combat troops.

The 20,000 personnel who have been committed to Steadfast Defender, the largest Nato military exercise since the Cold War, represent the maximum force that the UK is currently capable of deploying on the front line in Eastern Europe.

This number is in part dictated by the paucity of equipment. The Army has only 213 Challenger 2 main battle tanks and 625 Warrior armoured fighting vehicles altogether. How many tanks do the 90,000 soldiers in Steadfast Defender have between them? Just 133, plus 533 infantry fighting vehicles.

By comparison, both sides in the Russo-Ukrainian war are believed to have suffered staggering losses – more than 300,000 casualties each – and are running out of men.

Both have been forced to rely on conscription and are now recruiting both older and younger soldiers than previously. At least half of Ukrainian troops are thought to be aged over 40.

But it is the attrition of equipment that is having the most direct impact on the conflict. According to US intelligence, the Russians have lost at least 2,200 tanks in two years of war, but they still have well over 1,000 in the field.

By contrast, the small numbers of modern tanks supplied by the UK, the US, Germany and other Western countries were insufficient to enable Ukraine to succeed in its counteroffensive last summer. The West is either unwilling or simply incapable of responding to this rate of attrition on the battlefield.

The Army has only 213 Challenger 2 main battle tanks - SSgt Dek Traylor/MoD

A comparison with the two world wars is illuminating here. In August 1914, a British Expeditionary Force (BEF) was sent to France and Flanders, consisting of seven divisions of infantry and one of cavalry – initially some 84,000 men.

Adopting the Kaiser’s insult to this “contemptible little army” as a badge of honour, the Old Contemptibles played a significant role in stopping the German advance on Paris. However, not many of the original contingent made it to the end of the year: though steadily reinforced, by the end of November the BEF had sustained 90,000 casualties.

The BEF that was dispatched to France in the Second World War was larger: some 390,000 men by May 1940. It was also more fortunate, in that its casualties were “only” 66,000, mostly captured.

The “miracle of Dunkirk” rescued the surviving 368,000 British soldiers, plus 190,000 French. But they lost all their equipment, forcing the country to rely on the Royal Navy and, of course, the Royal Air Force to defend it in the Battle of Britain.

How would such a British expeditionary force fare today? A British Nato contingent similar to the one now participating in Steadfast Defender would be fortunate if any of its troops at all were to survive the first few weeks of a war against Russia – even assuming that only conventional weapons were used.

We can be confident about this rate of attrition because we can see the scale of losses on both sides in Ukraine. Russia lost nearly 30,000 soldiers plus more than 400 tanks in December 2023 alone, according to the Ukrainians. Even if these figures are exaggerated, they put the unprepared state of Western – and especially UK – defences into perspective.

The truth is that the British defence establishment – above all the civil servants at the Treasury and the MoD – have for too long concentrated on equipping our forces with small quantities of over-engineered and extremely expensive armaments, which look impressive in theory but often prove less than robust in practice.

The shrinking size of our peacetime services has been determined by the diminishing quantities of equipment that the Treasury decides is affordable. Even when politicians are persuaded to invest in vital new technologies, the financial constraints remain and so we rob Peter to pay Paul.

A striking example of this phenomenon came to light earlier this month when the Royal Navy was forced to decommission a number of perfectly serviceable warships in order to find enough sailors to crew its latest frigates. Recruitment for the Navy fell by 22.1 per cent in the year to March 2023, making it the worst of the three armed services.

The Navy is also planning to leave our two capital ships – the aircraft carriers Queen Elizabeth and Prince of Wales – bereft of supply vessels, while the Royal Marines look certain to lose their two ageing assault ships, Bulwark and Albion, without any replacements.

Royal Navy aircraft carriers HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth lack crew and aircraft - Christopher Pledger

Another consequence of the misguided policy of overengineering has been that our ships keep breaking down, malfunctioning or colliding. The Prince of Wales has been so plagued by mechanical defects that she has spent most of her short active life being repaired in dock. Where human error is to blame, it is often the result of inexperience at sea.

There is indeed, as Admiral Beatty said at the Battle of Jutland, “something wrong with our bloody ships”. But an even bigger problem is that there is something wrong with our bloody politicians.

Indeed, the unspoken reason why the two carriers are both at anchor in Portsmouth, at a time when British naval and air forces are engaged in the Red Sea and Nato is making a show of force in the Baltic, is that senior ministers have vetoed their deployment.

These warships too are short of crew members and aircraft, but the mere presence of a carrier task force in the Mediterranean would have sent a strong signal to the Houthis and their masters in Tehran.

In fact, neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince of Wales has ever been allowed near a conflict zone. Instead of being deployed as they were intended, to project sea power on a global scale in defence of the West, the MoD treats these carriers like Ming vases — too precious ever to be put at risk.

The salience of drone warfare, which has played a key role in Ukraine and Gaza, has evidently spooked Whitehall into turning Britain’s most powerful naval assets into the liabilities that their critics always accused them of being.

In contrast to the great naval commanders of the past, who were given discretion to send their fleets into action wherever necessary, today the heirs of Nelson are seldom allowed out of port.

As First Lord of the Admiralty (in effect Navy minister) in both world wars, Winston Churchill was bold to the point of recklessness, sometimes with serious consequences.

One thinks of the Gallipoli campaign in the First and the Norway campaign in the Second. He felt stricken by the loss of great ships, such as the “Mighty Hood” (sunk by the Bismarck) or the Prince of Wales and Repulse (sunk by the Japanese air force).

But Churchill nevertheless trusted his naval commanders. Admiral Jellicoe, who commanded the Grand Fleet in World War I, was “the only man on either side who could lose the war in an afternoon”. At Jutland, the only trial of strength with the German High Seas Fleet, Jellicoe saw them off for the rest of the war. Against the Nazis, the Royal Navy won the battle that could have lost the war: the Battle of the Atlantic.

More recently, in the Falklands War Margaret Thatcher, too, had confidence in her operational commanders – even when it had political consequences for herself, as in the sinking of the Belgrano.

Between the politicians and the generals or admirals, there is now a loss of confidence, a refusal to take advice and even a breakdown of trust. Hence the decision by so many senior officers to go public with their concerns.

The plight of the British armed forces is not unique, of course. In France, Emmanuel Macron is regularly accused of betraying the military.

As a result there is now much martial rhetoric from the Élysée and the new Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, has been tasked with rearming French forces to prepare for war.

However, Macron’s guiding principles appear to owe less to the strategic genius of Napoleon than to the duplicitous diplomacy of Talleyrand.

As for Germany: the Bundeswehr has a long history of incompetence and penny-pinching, especially among its political masters.

Ursula von der Leyen, now President of the European Commission, has never been allowed to forget the fact that, during army exercises while Angela Merkel’s defence minister in 2015, she ordered her troops to use broomsticks instead of rifles.

The invasion of Ukraine prompted a major rethink in Berlin, the so-called Zeitenwende. After yet another defence minister became a laughing stock, in January 2023 Olaf Scholz finally appointed a serious person to the job: Boris Pistorius.

In just over a year, Pistorius has transformed the country’s reputation at home and abroad, making Germany the major European supplier of arms to Ukraine.

A leaked strategy paper (of which more below) revealed that he had ordered the military to prepare for war with Russia by 2025, but this week Pistorius went public.

He warned recruits in Hamburg that peace in Europe was “no longer an irrefutable certainty” and asked: “Are we seriously ready to defend this country in an emergency?” Raising the possibility of reintroducing conscription, he continued: “And who is this we? This debate has to be had.”

German defence minister Boris Pistorius (centre) wants an open debate on conscription - Craig Stennett

Pistorius is now certainly the most popular member of the German government and perhaps the most admired politician in the country. The unpopular Scholz is now fending off demands to make way for a man who has shown real leadership.

There is an historical precedent: another Social Democrat, Helmut Schmidt, made his name as defence minister. After the Chancellor Willy Brandt was hit by a spy scandal in 1974, Schmidt replaced him.

But even a highly competent leader such as Pistorius cannot reverse overnight decades of decline in German defence spending.

When the Berlin Wall was built in 1961, Europe’s largest economy was devoting nearly 5pc of GDP to defence. By the time the Wall fell in 1989, it was about half that level. Since then it has fallen to only just over 1pc.

This lack of investment explains why the West is so ill-prepared for the return of a threat which most experts believe is no less dangerous than at the height of the Cold War.

The primary reason for the present war scare is Putin. He has seized the opportunity offered by his “special military operation” in Ukraine to create a war economy in Russia that simply has no counterpart in the West.

Even the sanctions regime has been turned to advantage, providing the regime with a convenient excuse for imposing a siege economy.

Russia is now producing war materials on a scale that is forcing Nato to follow suit. From the beginning, the war in Ukraine has been about munitions: “I need ammunition, not a ride,” Volodymyr Zelensky famously told the Americans.

Last summer the Ukrainians were able to keep up with the Russians, but they are now running out of ammunition. On average Putin’s guns fire 10,000 rounds a day, compared to just 2,000 by Zelensky’s artillery.

Nato is now stockpiling 220,000 shells for the 155mm batteries that have proved most effective in the war, while also stepping up production to meet Kyiv’s needs too. But it is unclear whether even the United States has yet made the decision to put its arms industry onto a war footing.

Back in 1940, Franklin D Roosevelt knew what had to be done. A year before the US entered the war, the president made a celebrated broadcast in which he demanded that “we must be the great arsenal of democracy”. He warned that “if Great Britain goes down, the Axis powers will control the continents of Europe, Asia, Africa, Australasia and the high seas”. Ultimately they would turn on the United States.

The impact of Roosevelt’s rearmament programme was immediate. Within a year, by the time the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbour, the US had hugely increased arms production, thereby reducing the unit cost of each aircraft or tank, ship or shell.

Not only did the mighty American war machine make a huge contribution to winning the war, saving first Britain and later the Soviet Union, but it enabled the West to win the Cold War without firing a shot.

Now the West faces a comparable challenge. The Chinese have built up the largest army and navy in the world, menacing Taiwan and the Pacific. Rogue states such as North Korea are enabling Russian aggression from the Arctic to the Black Sea.

And non-state actors such as Hamas, Hezbollah or the Houthis are destabilising the Middle East, forcing the US and its allies to divert resources from Eastern Europe and the Far East.

There is no doubt that, on paper at least, the West has the ability to rise to the challenge of this new axis of aggression. Nato has reinforced its northern flank by acquiring Sweden and Finland as member states – although Turkish obstructionism is still impeding Swedish accession.

But time is running out for the alliance to create genuine strength in depth, both by recruiting and training hundreds of thousands of new soldiers, and by harnessing Western technological dominance to build up an arsenal.

How long have we got? “Alliance Defence 2025”, the secret German strategy document leaked earlier this month, suggests that this year Putin will prevail in a spring offensive against Ukraine, then destabilise the Baltic states and create a border incident in the strategically crucial Suwalki Gap, Poland’s border with Lithuania.

Having deployed new forces to the Kaliningrad exclave and Belarus, Putin would leave Nato with a dilemma: send reinforcements and risk World War Three, or abandon the Baltics to their fate.

This German doomsday scenario envisages a confrontation not later than May 2025. If that date is correct, it is already too late for the West to do much to alter the present balance of power on the battlefield.

But a concerted campaign of rearmament, embracing not just Nato but the entire free world, would demonstrate to Putin, Xi Jinping and leaders of other authoritarian regimes that the West is ultimately invincible.

The Anglo-American naval action in the Red Sea is a reminder that only the West cares about preserving peace and the rule of law. We are very efficient at dealing with the likes of the Houthis.

Now it is time to show that the West – including all who share our values – is capable of dealing not only with pirates who threaten trade routes but with dictators who threaten humanity. If we cherish the peace that has prevailed over most of mankind since 1945, we owe it to posterity to prepare for war.

