Here’s Why McIntyre Partnerships Added Star Holdings (STHO) to its Portfolio

"Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) is a recent spinoff of a liquidating portfolio from the STAR/SAFE merger. As a quick back story, STAR was a financial business and REIT that made some poorly timed investments prior to the Great Financial Crisis. The business and stock eventually recovered, and the company spent the bulk of the 2010s cleaning up the prior mess and searching for new business ideas. During this time, the company started a business focused on ground leases, which eventually was IPOed under ticker SAFE with STAR retaining a majority ownership in SAFE and operating as its third-party manager. As SAFE successfully executed and grew, the value of SAFE eclipsed that of all STAR’s other assets and the decision was made to merge the entities and internalize the manager. However, a small portfolio of workout assets from STAR’s prior businesses remained, and STAR spun these assets out prior to the merger to clean up SAFE’s balance sheet. That portfolio of workout assets is STHO. However, complicating matters, the workout assets may have some capital needs, and STHO has agreed to effectively cover the cost of SAFE’s internalized manager for the first three years, which means STHO has modest cash needs initially. As STAR had minimal assets beyond its significant holdings in SAFE, management decided to capitalize STHO with a small cash buffer and a significant number of SAFE shares.

I believe STHO’s odd structure has a resulted in an opportunity to buy an orphaned security at an attractive price. While STHO’s history is convoluted, its current assets are straight forward. For every one share of STHO, we own one share of SAFE, $360MM in book value real estate, and $250MM in “effective” net debt. At current prices for STHO and SAFE, that implies STHO’s NAV is ~$35/sh. compared to STHO’s current price of $16. We have hedged some of our position by shorting SAFE shares, partially locking in this spread.

