Why Medartis Holding AG (VTX:MED) Could Be Worth Watching

While Medartis Holding AG (VTX:MED) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 17% on the SWX over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Medartis Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Medartis Holding

What Is Medartis Holding Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 8.00% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Medartis Holding today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is CHF69.17, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Medartis Holding has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Medartis Holding generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 50% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Medartis Holding. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MED’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MED, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Medartis Holding and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Medartis Holding, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.