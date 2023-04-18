Here’s Why Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Fell in Q1

Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” first-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the strategy returned -3.51% net of fees compared to a 3.72 % return for the ICE Bank of America High Yield Index and 7.50% for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Miller Value Partners Income Strategy highlighted stocks Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is a real estate investment trust that acquires and develops net-leased healthcare facilities. On April 17, 2023, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) stock closed at $8.53 per share. One-month return of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was 8.11%, and its shares lost 56.30% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has a market capitalization of $5.103 billion.

Miller Value Partners Income Strategy made the following comment about Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) fell during the period after it reported 4Q22 revenue of $380.5MM, -7.0% Y/Y, ahead of consensus of $379.0MM, and Normalized FFO/share of $0.43, -8.5% Y/Y, in-line with consensus. In February, the REIT announced it entered into a $1.2B sale-leaseback transaction, in which CommonSpirit Health will acquire and lease MPW’s Utah hospital portfolio, which is currently operated by Steward Health Care. This transaction allows Medical Properties Trust to add a new high-quality tenant, and also reduce the REIT’s tenant concentration from Steward, which previously accounted for ~20-25% of total revenues, in exchange for a rental rate step-down, which management indicated is a reflection of CommonSpirit’s A-rated credit, rather than a reflection of the cash flow generating capabilities of the relevant hospitals. Management maintained its quarterly dividend of $0.29/share, implying an annualized yield of 14.1%, and guided for FY23 Normalized FFO/share of $1.58 (-13.2% Y/Y), implying a P/FFO multiple of 5.2x, at the midpoint."

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 28 hedge fund portfolios held Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 23 in the previous quarter.

