Here’s Why MercadoLibre (MELI) Rose in Q3

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Developing World Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund (Investor Class) returned -7.31% compared to -2.93% for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The fund has returned 74.89% cumulatively since June 30, 2015, compared to a 19.73% return for the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Developing World Fund highlighted stocks like MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, Mercadolibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is an online Commerce platform that operates through Mercado Libre Marketplace and Mercado Pago FinTech platform. On October 11, 2023, MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) stock closed at $1,243.95 per share. One-month return of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) was -10.08%, and its shares gained 51.32% of their value over the last 52 weeks. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has a market capitalization of $62.313 billion.

Artisan Developing World Fund made the following comment about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Top contributors to performance for the quarter included Latin American marketplace MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). MercadoLibre rose as a result of continued share gains across key markets and supportive Brazilian regulations aimed at creating a level playing field in cross-border e-commerce."

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 77 hedge fund portfolios held MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) at the end of second quarter which was 85 in the previous quarter.

