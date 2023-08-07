Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Be Worth Watching

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Microchip Technology’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Microchip Technology Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16.91% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Microchip Technology today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $71.39, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Microchip Technology’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Microchip Technology?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Microchip Technology's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MCHP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MCHP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Microchip Technology and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in Microchip Technology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

