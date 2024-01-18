Here’s Why Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Outperformed in Q4

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. All five investing strategies outperformed their respective benchmarks and produced strong double-digit annual returns that were far higher than inflation. Additionally, the firm is happy with the fourth quarter's outcomes. All of the investment strategies produced double-digit returns and all of them except Small Cap beat their respective benchmarks. In the quarter, the fund’s Large Cap Composite returned 18.4% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 13.0% net, the Focus Composite returned 20.0% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 19.8% (net), and the All-Cap Composite returned 18.5% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Vulcan Value Partners featured stocks such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops, and licenses software, services, devices, and solutions. On January 17, 2024, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $389.47 per share. One-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was 4.26%, and its shares gained 67.93% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a market capitalization of $2.895 trillion.

Vulcan Value Partners stated the following regarding Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the world’s largest software company with a broad range of offerings including Microsoft Office, gaming, Azure cloud computing, LinkedIn, and more. The company experienced a good quarter with solid growth and strong margins. The company is benefiting from its investments in artificial intelligence. Microsoft is deeply entrenched within its customer base, has high switching costs, and is benefiting from growth tailwinds such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence. We think an underappreciated strength of Microsoft’s business model is that not only are its products designed to work together, but it is also more economical for the customer when multiple products are bundled together. This bundling approach positions Microsoft well to gain market share over time."

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is in first position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 306 hedge fund portfolios held Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the end of third quarter which was 300 in the previous quarter.

