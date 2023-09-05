Here’s Why Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Outperformed in Q2

Fred Alger Management, an investment management company, released its “Alger Spectra Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund outperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index which returned 12.47%. Healthcare and Industrial sectors were the contributors to the fund’s relative performance in the quarter, while consumer discretionary and utilities detracted. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Alger Spectra Fund highlighted stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops, and licenses software, services, devices, and solutions. On September 1, 2023, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $328.66 per share. One-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was -0.44%, and its shares gained 28.35% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a market capitalization of $2.442 trillion.

Alger Spectra Fund made the following comment about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a beneficiary of corporate America's transformative digitization. Microsoft's CEO expects technology spending as a percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to jump from about 5% now to 10% in 10 years and that Microsoft will continue to capture market share within the technology sector. The company operates through three segments: Productivity and Business Processes (Office, LinkedIn, and Dynamics), Intelligent Cloud (Server Products and Cloud Services, Azure, and Enterprise Services), and More Personal Computing (Windows, Devices, Gaming, and Search). During the period, shares contributed to performance as the company reported fiscal third quarter results above expectations driven by outperformance in More Personal Computing and Office Commercial. Additionally. management provided in-line Azure guidance, easing investor concerns of a potential slowdown in Azure growth estimates. Moreover, management provided encouraging commentary around Al, noting strong long-term opportunities as they integrate various Al offerings into their products and services."

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) holds the first position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 300 hedge fund portfolios held Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at the end of second quarter which was 289 in the previous quarter.

