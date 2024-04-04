Here’s Why Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Rose in Q4

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Long-Short Fund” fourth-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The portfolio achieved positive returns in Q4, but it trailed the Russell 1000 Index and the blended benchmark (60% Russell 1000 Index/40% Bloomberg US Treasury Bills 1-3 Month Index). The short positions didn't perform as well as the index, but they still contributed positively to the overall performance. The long positions in financials, on the other hand, performed better than the index. However, long positions in technology and the fund’s below-benchmark exposure didn't perform well and were the cause of underperformance in Q4. In addition, you may look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to learn about its best picks in 2023.

Diamond Hill Long-Short Fund featured stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops, and licenses software, services, devices, and solutions. On April 3, 2024, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $420.45 per share. One-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was 2.76%, and its shares gained 44.19% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a market capitalization of $3.131 trillion.

Diamond Hill Long-Short Fund stated the following regarding Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Other top Q4 contributors included Meta and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Social media platform Meta’s digital ad revenues increased during the quarter, while it continued cutting costs — a combination which generated better-than-expected revenues and profits. Shares of software and information technology services provider Microsoft rose as its Azure cloud business continues growing and the company continues capitalizing on its attractive recurring revenue-based model to drive growth."

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is in first position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was held by 302 hedge fund portfolios, down from 306 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

