Here’s Why Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Rose in Q4

RiverPark Advisors, an investment advisory firm and sponsor of the RiverPark family of mutual funds, released its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) returned 14.16% and the S&P 500 index returned 11.69% during the fourth quarter of 2023, indicating a strong performance by the stock markets. RPX yielded a respectable 19.74% return as well. The S&P and RLG had annual returns of 26.29% and 42.68%, respectively. RPX gave back 51.57%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

RiverPark Large Growth Fund featured stocks like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a multinational software company that develops, and licenses software, services, devices, and solutions. On February 23, 2024, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock closed at $410.34 per share. One-month return of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was 0.15%, and its shares gained 64.03% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has a market capitalization of $3.049 trillion.

RiverPark Large Growth Fund stated the following regarding Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): MSFT was a top contributor in the quarter following strong FY1Q24 earnings in late October. In that earnings report, MSFT delivered better-than-expected revenue (+13%) and earnings (+27%), with growth in both accelerating from the prior quarter. All three major segments grew revenue faster than expected, highlighted by 28% constant currency growth in Azure, the company’s cloud offering. This marked the first quarter-over-quarter acceleration for Azure in six quarters. Operating margins (48%) were 400 basis points better than expected and earnings came in 13% ahead of expectations. Cloud-based services have become the company’s largest revenue and earnings producer. The company’s Azure platform alone has the potential to grow to more than $100 billion in annual revenue over the next decade. Overall, we believe that the company will continue to deliver double-digit revenue and EPS growth and generate an enormous amount of free cash flow to both return to shareholders and use for acquisitions."

Story continues

Pixabay/Public Domain

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is in first position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was held by 302 hedge fund portfolios, down from 306 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We discussed Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in another article and shared the list of Bill Gates’ dividend stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.