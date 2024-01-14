Why Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Could Be Worth Watching

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw a decent share price growth of 19% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading around its 52-week high. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Microsoft’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Microsoft Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 4.56% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Microsoft today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $371.54, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Microsoft has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Microsoft look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 50% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Microsoft. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MSFT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MSFT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Microsoft as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example - Microsoft has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

