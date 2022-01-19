U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,555.84
    -21.27 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,176.60
    -191.87 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,421.69
    -85.21 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,072.41
    -23.82 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.61
    +1.18 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    +30.70 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.74 (+3.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    -0.0380 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2400
    -0.3450 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,722.34
    +165.51 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.98
    -3.76 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal could be bad for gamers

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard could hurt Sony and Nintendo players

The video game industry is consolidating. Need proof? Look no further than Microsoft’s (MSFT) decision to buy “Call of Duty” maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI) for $68.7 billion. The move, if it closes as planned in 2023, will make Microsoft the world’s third largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony, and give it a significant mobile gaming presence.

Just last week, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO), the company behind games like “Grand Theft Auto;” “Red Dead Redemption;” and the “2K” series, announced its purchase of mobile gaming giant Zynga (ZNGA) for $12.7 billion.

Sony (SONY), meanwhile, bought six game studios in 2021, including Valkyrie Entertainment for an undisclosed sum.

And let’s not forget Microsoft’s $7.5 billion purchase of Zenimax or Nintendo’s acquisition of “Luigi’s Mansion 3” developer Next Level games last year.

Studios and publishers being bought up isn’t new, and the Activision Blizzard move will be a boon to Microsoft, allowing it to better build out its Game Pass cloud service and mobile gaming operations. But it could also hurt gamers in the long run, forcing them, more than ever, to choose from Microsoft, Sony, or Nintendo to play the games, as companies limit titles to their own systems.

“When so much of gaming is owned by so few organizations, [it] makes me nervous,” Forrester analyst Will McKeon-White told Yahoo Finance.

Greater consolidation could cut off gamers from their favorite titles

Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard and last year’s acquisition of Zenimax means that some of the most beloved and most played properties in gaming will be now under one roof when the deal closes. “Call of Duty,” “Elder Scrolls,” “Fallout,” “Overwatch,” “World of Warcraft,” all call Microsoft home.

If you’re a Microsoft player, that’s great news. It means that all of those titles will appear on Xbox, or at least continue to be available on your PC for years to come. If you’re a Nintendo or Sony player, though, the deal could deprive you of your favorite games.

Console makers have always used exclusive titles from their own studios to get gamers to purchase their devices. Think “Halo” on the Xbox, “Uncharted” on PlayStation, or “Super Mario Bros” on the classic Nintendo Entertainment System. The console makers closely guard these first-party titles, ensuring you can play them only on their systems.

As a result, third-party developers and publishers play a huge role in the gaming industry by giving gamers titles to play regardless of the system they own. For example, you can play Take-Two Interactive’s “Grand Theft Auto” or EA’s “Madden” series regardless of whether you own an Xbox or PlayStation.

Yes, some outliers are too graphically intensive to run on Nintendo’s Switch; other timed exclusives will be released on one console weeks or months before another. But third-party studios traditionally seek to get their games on as many services as possible. After all, the more gamers you reach, the more money your game will make.

Bethesda&#39;s &#39;Starfield&#39; will not be available to Sony or Nintendo players. (Image: Microsoft)
Bethesda's 'Starfield' will not be available to Sony or Nintendo players. (Image: Microsoft)

As the industry consolidates, though, titles that were previously third-party games will become first-party exclusives. Microsoft already made that clear when it purchased Zenimax and announced the highly anticipated “Starfield” will be an Xbox and PC exclusive.

For PlayStation gamers, that means if you want to play one of the most hyped games in years, you’ll need to buy an Xbox, sign up for Microsoft’s Game Pass, or get a gaming PC. Current generation consoles, if you can even find them now, cost as much as $499.

There’s no word yet on what Activision Blizzard games Microsoft will make exclusive to its platforms. It’s hard to imagine it would cut PlayStation gamers off from a cash cow like “Call of Duty: Warzone,” but we still don’t know whether games like the upcoming “Overwatch 2” will come to all consoles.

Microsoft is moving to take over cloud, console, and mobile gaming

Microsoft, of course, has reason to buy up a huge company like Activision Blizzard. Three reasons, actually. It means that gamers will flock to the tech giant’s latest Xbox Series consoles; it makes the company’s Game Pass service even more appealing; and it immediately gives Microsoft a presence in the fast-growing mobile gaming category.

Selling consoles is a must for Microsoft to make up for the cost of developing them in the first place, and mobile gaming will allow the company to reach gamers around the world who don’t have access to high-end PCs or consoles.

But it’s Game Pass that holds the most promise for the company. At $14.99 per month, the service gets gamers access to more than 100 games, as well as the ability to play games on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs via the cloud.

Microsoft is angling to make this a kind of Netflix for gaming, and adding Activision Blizzard’s titles makes it all the more appealing. Of course, that gives Microsoft even more incentive to cut out Sony and Nintendo users.

The Microsoft-Activision deal doesn’t have to be inherently bad for gamers. And it only makes sense for Microsoft to try to make the most out of the deal by making some titles exclusive. But if it cuts games from competing consoles off entirely, it will hurt players and the industry as a whole.

By Daniel Howley, tech editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him @DanielHowley

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Xbox Game Pass Kicks 2022 Off With Two 2021 GotY Contenders

    The big news out of Microsoft today is, obviously, its acquisition of Activision Blizzard for the nominal fee of, oh, a small country’s GDP. The immediate impact here means major Activision-published behemoths like Call of Duty and Overwatch will become first-party games under Microsoft’s ever-growing purview, with much of the publisher’s backlog coming to Xbox Game Pass. But Microsoft’s unstoppable games-on-demand service continues to grow outside of country-seized acquisitions. Here’s everythi

  • Microsoft's bid for Activision Blizzard comes with 2 big legal hurdles

    Microsoft’s (MSFT) largest-ever acquisition, a pending $68.7 billion all-cash purchase of gaming giant Activision Blizzard (ATVI), comes with distinct, and potentially significant, legal hurdles.

  • Metaverse barriers to entry are ‘rather high:’ CoinDesk Global Macro Editor

    With recent patent filings by Walmart suggesting that the major retailer may be joining the likes of Meta and Apple in embarking on a foray into metaverse technology, more consumers are now asking how they can access the virtual space themselves. According to CoinDesk Global Macro Editor TV Anchor Emily Parker, many obstacles remain for average consumers to access the metaverse.

  • 3 Key Questions About Microsoft’s Deal to Buy Activision, Answered

    Sony, Apple, and even GameStop may be among the casualties if the $69 billion gaming deal goes through. But the acquisition also faces challenges.

  • Banks Ready Sale of $10 Billion Debt for McAfee Buyout

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks are preparing to launch a $10 billion jumbo financing backing the leveraged buyout of cybersecurity software maker McAfee Corp., according to people with knowledge of the transaction.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Extend Declines as Nasdaq Turns Lower Again: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insuffi

  • 6 clever ways to quash robotext spam messages before it’s too late

    Spam text messages aiming to steal your money are the next nuisance taking over our phones. But you can help stop them.

  • Fitness trends: Walking, yoga, hiking ‘are exploding’ amid the pandemic, Strava CEO says

    Strava Co-Founder and CEO Michael Horvath joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong revenue growth during the pandemic as Americans look for more ways to be active.

  • Goldman Sachs Adds to Bank Borrowing Blitz With $12 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are the latest Wall Street banks to tap the U.S. investment-grade bond market after reporting fourth-quarter results. Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Extend Declines as Nasdaq Turns Lower Again: Markets WrapEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron,

  • Maker of PS5 And Xbox Scalper Subscription Claims To Be A Jobs Creator

    PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles are still notoriously difficult to acquire. This is partially because of the chip shortage that affects the availability of the components inside the machines, but also because of scalpers who can buy consoles and sell them for a much higher price. One guy named Jack Bayliss is really sticking up for the little guys in that equation: the scalpers.

  • Gas prices: ‘We’re looking at a potential 40-45 cent increase’ by summer, Stephen Schork says

    The Schork Group Principal Stephen Schork joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy market, U.S. gas prices, and the factors contributing to rising oil prices.

  • GameStop stock sinks toward 11-month low as Microsoft-Activision merger poses ‘walled garden’ risk

    Shares of GameStop Corp. dropped toward their seventh-straight loss Wednesday, after Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink said the Microsoft-Activision merger could pose a "walled garden risk" for the videogame retailer.

  • Microsoft Is Bringing Activision Blizzard Games To Game Pass

    Alongside news that Microsoft is preparing to acquire Activision Blizzard for $70 billion, the Xbox console maker has confirmed that games from the recently troubled Call of Duty and Warcraft publisher will make their way to Xbox Game Pass.

  • Microsoft’s Activision Deal Set to Test Biden’s Antitrust Regime

    (Bloomberg) -- Less than three weeks into 2022, President Joe Biden’s antitrust regime is facing its first big test of the year. Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion all-cash takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc. brings together two major gaming platforms in a deal that directly affects consumers -- and could also raise grievances among some of the tech giant’s biggest rivals.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Extend Declines as Nasdaq Turns Lower

  • Why Asana Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The market is seeing red in Tuesday's trading, and Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock is suffering a substantial pullback. The workplace software company's share price was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2:15 p.m. ET. High levels of inflation, rising Treasury bond yields, weak economic data, and anticipation for upcoming interest rate hikes are combining to make investors more risk averse.

  • Microsoft’s Game Pass Has 25 Million Subscribers — Is It Worth the Cost?

    Microsoft Game Pass has 25 million subscribers. Is it worth the cost?

  • Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

    Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie, with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian […]

  • Yes, this season's A-listers are great. But did you notice these actors?

    Three actors stand out in Oscar-contending films by imbuing their very small roles with deep insights.

  • GME, AMC slide 10% amid market sell-off, apes vow holding

    Shares of GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC), the flagship 'meme-stocks' were sliding on Tuesday amid a broader market selloff.

  • Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

    Microsoft is buying 'Diablo' creator Activision Blizzard for a massive $68.7 billion.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today

    After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. Digital World Acquisition is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that's on track to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and Phunware is being eyed by investors as a potential software service provider for Truth Social or another White House bid.